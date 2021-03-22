Monday, March 22, 2021Back to
Volkswagen Taigun to be revealed in full on 31 March ahead of mid-2021 launch

Mere days on from the unveil of the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun midsize SUV is set to make its debut in production form.


Amaan AhmedMar 22, 2021 21:43:51 IST

Less than a week on from the world premiere of the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun – which shares its mechanicals with the Skoda – is set to make its debut in production form. Volkswagen’s first midsize SUV – and the first Volkswagen to be based on the Group’s tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform – the Volkswagen Taigun will be revealed in full on 31 March, as the company readies to introduce it in the market by mid-2021, shortly after the arrival of the Kushaq.

Volkswagen will showcase the Taigun to the media on 24 March and reveal some of its plans for 2021, including details of its fourth SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to be the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift. Pictures and most details of the Volkswagen Taigun will be under embargo till 10am on 31 March, post which you will get to see and read all about Volkswagen’s made-for-India midsize SUV on tech2.com.

The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to stay largely identical to the concept showcased in 2020. Image: Volkswagen

Those who may remember seeing it as in concept form in 2020 will remember the Volkswagen Taigun show car was actually pretty close to being production-ready, especially compared to the Skoda Vision IN concept. It looks similar to the Volkswagen T-Cross sold abroad, but is based on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform, has a significantly longer wheelbase (2,651 mm), and the concept was also stated to have 205 mm of ground clearance. However, it remains to be seen if the production Taigun’s ground clearance will be closer to that of the Kushaq, which is pegged at 188 mm.

In terms of dimensions, the Taigun will be roughly the same as the Kushaq, which means it will be among the smallest midsize SUVs on sale. Design and styling-wise, little is expected to change from the concept, barring a few cosmetic details inside and out.

The Taigun is also expected to borrow certain interior components such as the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and centre console from the Kushaq. However, the Taigun will also sport body-coloured trim elements on the inside, which will aim to liven up the interior.

Powertrain options will be the same as for the Kushaq, so there will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol making 150 hp. Manual and automatic transmission options will be available with both engines.

The launch of the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to closely follow that of the Kushaq, in June. The Volkswagen Taigun’s price range is expected to be between Rs 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom).

