tech2 News Staff

The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched in India at last, with prices for VW’s latest ranging from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Taigun line-up has been divided into two main lines - Dynamic (1.0 TSI) and Performance (1.5 TSI). The Dynamic range comprises five variants - Comfortline manual (Rs 10.50 lakh), Highline manual (Rs 12.80 lakh), Highline automatic (Rs 14.10 lakh), Topline manual (Rs 14.57 lakh) and Topline automatic (Rs 15.91 lakh). The Performance line comprises just two variants - GT manual (Rs 15 lakh) and GT Plus automatic (Rs 17.50 lakh, all prices introductory, ex-showroom).

Volkswagen India says it has already amassed 12,221 bookings for the Taigun, which it terms is a “major milestone” for the company and a key product that will help it achieve its target of securing three percent market share in the Indian passenger vehicle business.

The Taigun made its world premiere in 2020, and was showcased in its final, road-ready form in March this year, giving the world its first look at Volkswagen’s brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which is the Volkswagen group’s second model to roll out under the company’s ambitious India 2.0 plan after the Skoda Kushaq.

The production-spec Volkswagen Taigun remains largely identical to the concept showcased in 2020. It retains almost all of the design and styling cues of the concept, with the only changes being the addition of chrome strips for the door handles, smaller alloy wheels and the deletion of the C-pillar decals. Other notable design elements include black trim-encased tail-lights (which accentuate the width of the Taigun), faux front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky 'Manila' alloy wheels.

The Taigun is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which will debut in the coming months. The Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta. Boot space is rated at 385 litres.

Taking centre stage on the Taigun’s neat-looking dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the centre console features only a handful of buttons. Beneath those is the touch panel for the climate control, and one major difference for the Taigun compared to the Kushaq is the presence of a digital instruments display, which is missing from the Skoda.

Top-spec Volkswagen Taigun variants will be equipped with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

The Volkswagen Taigun comes with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual is standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version is also available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model gets the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) in GT Plus form. Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Taigun will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the Volkswagen Taigun are 18.10kpl for the 1.0 TSI manual, 16.44 kpl for the 1.0 TSI automatic, 18.47 kpl for the 1.5 TSI manual and 17.88 kpl for the 1.5 TSI DSG version.

Read our full review of the Volkswagen Taigun right here