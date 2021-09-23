Thursday, September 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Volkswagen Taigun launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh: Check variant-wise prices, features and more

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available in a total of two trim lines, with prices ranging from Rs 10.50 lakh to 17.50 lakh; two turbo-petrol engine options on offer.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2021 13:22:29 IST

The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched in India at last, with prices for VW’s latest ranging from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Taigun line-up has been divided into two main lines - Dynamic (1.0 TSI) and Performance (1.5 TSI). The Dynamic range comprises five variants - Comfortline manual (Rs 10.50 lakh), Highline manual (Rs 12.80 lakh), Highline automatic (Rs 14.10 lakh), Topline manual (Rs 14.57 lakh) and Topline automatic (Rs 15.91 lakh). The Performance line comprises just two variants - GT manual (Rs 15 lakh) and GT Plus automatic (Rs 17.50 lakh, all prices introductory, ex-showroom).

Volkswagen India says it has already amassed 12,221 bookings for the Taigun, which it terms is a “major milestone” for the company and a key product that will help it achieve its target of securing three percent market share in the Indian passenger vehicle business.

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available in Dynamic and Performance lines. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available in Dynamic and Performance lines. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

The Taigun made its world premiere in 2020, and was showcased in its final, road-ready form in March this year, giving the world its first look at Volkswagen’s brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which is the Volkswagen group’s second model to roll out under the company’s ambitious India 2.0 plan after the Skoda Kushaq.

Here are the variant-wise prices for the Volkswagen Taigun (introductory, ex-showroom). Image: Volkswagen

Here are the variant-wise prices for the Volkswagen Taigun (introductory, ex-showroom). Image: Volkswagen

The production-spec Volkswagen Taigun remains largely identical to the concept showcased in 2020. It retains almost all of the design and styling cues of the concept, with the only changes being the addition of chrome strips for the door handles, smaller alloy wheels and the deletion of the C-pillar decals. Other notable design elements include black trim-encased tail-lights (which accentuate the width of the Taigun), faux front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky 'Manila' alloy wheels.

The Taigun is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which will debut in the coming months. The Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta. Boot space is rated at 385 litres.

The Taigun gets a 10-inch touchscreen, as well as a full-digital instruments display. Image: Volkswagen

The Taigun gets a 10-inch touchscreen, as well as a full-digital instruments display. Image: Volkswagen

Taking centre stage on the Taigun’s neat-looking dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the centre console features only a handful of buttons. Beneath those is the touch panel for the climate control, and one major difference for the Taigun compared to the Kushaq is the presence of a digital instruments display, which is missing from the Skoda.

Top-spec Volkswagen Taigun variants will be equipped with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

The Taigun shares its basic underpinnings and powertrains with the Skoda Kushaq. Image: Volkswagen

The Taigun shares its basic underpinnings and powertrains with the Skoda Kushaq. Image: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Taigun comes with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual is standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version is also available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model gets the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) in GT Plus form. Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Taigun will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the Volkswagen Taigun are 18.10kpl for the 1.0 TSI manual, 16.44 kpl for the 1.0 TSI automatic, 18.47 kpl for the 1.5 TSI manual and 17.88 kpl for the 1.5 TSI DSG version.

Read our full review of the Volkswagen Taigun right here

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun India launch highlights: To be available in Dynamic and Performance lines, priced from Rs 10.50 lakh

Sep 23, 2021
Volkswagen Taigun India launch highlights: To be available in Dynamic and Performance lines, priced from Rs 10.50 lakh
Car and bike launches this week: New Yamaha R15, Ducati Monster, Volkswagen Taigun and more

Launches

Car and bike launches this week: New Yamaha R15, Ducati Monster, Volkswagen Taigun and more

Sep 21, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021