Volkswagen Taigun interior renders revealed, features a digital instruments display

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two turbo-petrol engine options and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.


tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2021 18:34:11 IST

The 2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV made its world premiere at the end of March, giving the world its first look at Volkswagen’s brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market. Today, the interior of the Volkswagen Taigun has been revealed in renders shared during an online design workshop, providing a peek inside what is the group’s second model to roll out under VW’s ambitious India 2.0 plan after the Skoda Kushaq. The renders confirm the production-spec Volkswagen Taigun’s interior remains largely identical to that of the concept shown in 2020, but with some small changes.

2021 Volkswagen Taigun interior and features

The main difference with the production version of the Volkswagen Taigun’s interior is the absence of body-coloured elements on the inside. The concept featured trim finished in the same colour as the SUV’s exterior, but the production model appears to have adopted a safer approach, sporting a greige-and-black colour scheme. Top-spec GT variants of the Volkswagen Taigun are also expected to get a few sporting touches, including contrast stitching and red accents.

Volkswagen Taigun interior renders revealed, features a digital instruments display

The Volkswagen Taigun will aim to one-up the Skoda Kushaq with its digital instruments display. Image: Volkswagen

That aside, the Volkswagen Taigun is familiar on the inside. Taking centre stage on the neat-looking dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the centre console features only a handful of buttons. Beneath those is the touch panel for the climate control, and one major difference for the Taigun compared to the Kushaq is the presence of a digital instruments display, which is missing from the Skoda.

Top-spec Volkswagen Taigun variants will be equipped with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

2021 Volkswagen Taigun design and platform details

Volkswagen Taigun images confirm the production-spec SUV remains largely identical to the concept showcased in 2020. It retains almost all of the design and styling cues of the concept, with the only changes being the addition of chrome strips for the door handles, smaller alloy wheels and the deletion of the C-pillar decals. Other notable design elements include black trim-encased tail-lights (which accentuate the width of the Taigun), faux front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.

The production-spec Volkswagen Taigun remains largely identical to the concept shown in 2020. Image: Volkswagen

The production-spec Volkswagen Taigun remains largely identical to the concept shown in 2020. Image: Volkswagen

The Taigun is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. The Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta.

2021 Volkswagen Taigun engine and gearbox details

The Volkswagen Taigun will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Taigun will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

Expected 2021 Volkswagen Taigun price and rivals

With 92 percent localisation from the get-go, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be launched at a competitive starting price at the start of the festive season this year. Expect Volkswagen Taigun prices to be in the range of Rs 11-17 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

