The Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two turbo-petrol engine options and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The Volkswagen Taigun will be available in a total of two trim lines, with prices ranging from Rs 10.50 lakh to 17.50 lakh; two turbo-petrol engine options on offer.
www.firstpost.com
12:42 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Variant-wise prices
Here's a clear look at the variant-wise prices for the Volkswagen Taigun (introductory, ex-showroom).
12:40 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Price for 1.0 TSI versions
The most affordable Volkswagen Taigun is the Comfortline 1.0 TSI, which is priced at Rs 10.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Fully-loaded Topline version priced from Rs 14.56 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
12:38 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Prices for 1.5 TSI
The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched in India, with the 1.5 TSI versions (Performance line) priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
12:34 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Variant line-up
The Taigun range has been divided into two lines - Dynamic (1.0 TSI) and Performance (1.5 TSI). The Dynamic line comprises Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants, while the Performance comprises GT (Manual) and GT Plus (DSG).
12:29 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Service costs
Volkswagen India claims the Taigun has a service cost of just 37 paise per kilometre for the 1.0 TSI version, and 40 paise per kilometre for the 1.5 TSI model.
12:28 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Warranty
The Volkswagen Taigun will come with a four-year warranty, that can be extended to seven years. Road side assistance of four years, extendable up to 10 years.
12:26 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Digital instruments display
Unlike its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun is equipped with a full-digital instruments display.
12:25 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Feature highlights
Here's a cursory look at some of the features of the Volkswagen Taigun, including ventilated front seats, automatic climate control and a standard-size electric sunroof.
12:15 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Pre-bookings
Volkswagen India has received 12,221 bookings for the Taigun already, which is notably higher than the Skoda Kushaq, which only recently crossed the 10,000 bookings figure.
12:12 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: 1.5 TSI gets ACT
The Active Cylinder Technology in the Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 TSI shuts off two cylinders at low speeds to save fuel, and activates them again under hard acceleration.
12:08 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Safety
Top-spec Volkswagen Taigun variants will be equipped with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.
12:05 (IST)
Volkswagen working to reduce ownership costs
Brand Director Ashish Gupta says Volkswagen has reduced overall ownership costs for its vehicles by 25 to 30 percent, with a number of reductions in the prices of other maintenance-related aspects.
12:02 (IST)
Volkswagen India's subscription programme
Yes, you can now 'subscribe' to a Volkswagen for a period of up to four years, and the Taigun is also expected to be offered under this initiative.
11:59 (IST)
Volkswagen India network strengthened
In the build-up to the launch of the Taigun, Volkswagen has now established a total of 150 sales touchpoints and 116 service outlets across India, so it now covers 80 percent of the country's geography.
Kicking things off is Klaus Zellmer, Member of Board (Sales and Marketing) at Volkswagen, who terms the Taigun as a "major milestone" for the company, key to the brand's target of having three percent market share in India, and says the SUV will help the brand access a "new, wider buyer base."
11:49 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Powertrain options
The Volkswagen Taigun will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Taigun will not be offered with a diesel engine option.
11:37 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Wheelbase
The Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta.
11:29 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun launch: Watch it LIVE
You can follow the livestream of the Volkswagen Taigun launch right here.
11:16 (IST)
More MQB A0 IN models on the way
While the Volkswagen Taigun is in the spotlight today, more models based on the same MQB A0 IN platform are coming early next year - there will be midsize sedans from both Volkswagen and Skoda based on this architecture that will rival the Honda City.
10:59 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: Second MQB A0 IN product
The Volkswagen Taigun is the second model to be based on the Volkswagen Group's tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform. The first one was the Taigun's mechanical sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, which recently crossed the 10,000 bookings; it now also packs six airbags and a tyre pressure monitor in top-spec automatic form. Read our review of the Kushaq here.
10:46 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun: A long wait
Believe it or not, it has actually been well over a year and a half since we saw the Taigun in near-production form. While it was billed a concept at its world premiere in February 2020, the production-spec Taigun almost identical to what was showcased back then, save for a few minor differences.
10:29 (IST)
Volkswagen Taigun launch: The countdown begins!
Good morning, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the launch of Volkswagen's brand-new midsize SUV - the Taigun. The launch begins in about an hour from now, so stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from the event!
At last, the day has arrived – Volkswagen will launch its first midsize SUV for India, the all-new Volkswagen Taigun, this afternoon. The Taigun made its world premiere in 2020, and was showcased in its final, road-ready form in March this year, giving the world its first look at Volkswagen’s brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which is the Volkswagen group’s second model to roll out under the company’s ambitious India 2.0 plan after the Skoda Kushaq.
The production-spec Volkswagen Taigun remains largely identical to the concept showcased in 2020. It retains almost all of the design and styling cues of the concept, with the only changes being the addition of chrome strips for the door handles, smaller alloy wheels and the deletion of the C-pillar decals. Other notable design elements include black trim-encased tail-lights (which accentuate the width of the Taigun), faux front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.
The Taigun is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. The Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta.
Taking centre stage on the Taigun’s neat-looking dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the centre console features only a handful of buttons. Beneath those is the touch panel for the climate control, and one major difference for the Taigun compared to the Kushaq is the presence of a digital instruments display, which is missing from the Skoda.
Top-spec Volkswagen Taigun variants will be equipped with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.
The Volkswagen Taigun will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Taigun will not be offered with a diesel engine option.
With 92 percent localisation from the get-go, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be launched at a competitive starting price. Expect Volkswagen Taigun prices to be in the range of Rs 11-17 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.
also see
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh: Check variant-wise prices, features and moreSep 23, 2021
Launches
Car and bike launches this week: New Yamaha R15, Ducati Monster, Volkswagen Taigun and moreSep 21, 2021
Volkswagen
Now, subscribe to a Volkswagen: Monthly rental plans for VW’s India range start at Rs 16,500Sep 10, 2021
Electric vehicles
Maharashtra EV policy 2021 goes live after delay, electric vehicle prices set for substantial dropSep 13, 2021
Taliban must adhere to commitment on not allowing Afghan soil for terrorism, says India at UNSep 10, 2021
NewsTracker
From hard to worse: 'New' Taliban isolate battered, war-weary Afghanistan populaceSep 09, 2021
science
sharks
Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate historyJul 13, 2021
heat wave
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat strokeJul 13, 2021
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021