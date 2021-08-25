Wednesday, August 25, 2021Back to
Volkswagen Taigun India launch confirmed for 23 September: All you need to know about the new Hyundai Creta rival

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two turbo-petrol engine options and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2021 12:05:04 IST

It’s official – after a fairly long wait, the Volkswagen Taigun midsize SUV will finally be launched in India on 23 September, 2021. The Taigun made its world premiere in 2020, and was showcased in its final, road-ready form in March this year, giving the world its first look at Volkswagen’s brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which is the Volkswagen group’s second model to roll out under the company’s ambitious India 2.0 plan after the Skoda Kushaq.

2021 Volkswagen Taigun design and platform details

The production-spec Volkswagen Taigun remains largely identical to the concept showcased in 2020. It retains almost all of the design and styling cues of the concept, with the only changes being the addition of chrome strips for the door handles, smaller alloy wheels and the deletion of the C-pillar decals. Other notable design elements include black trim-encased tail-lights (which accentuate the width of the Taigun), faux front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.

The Taigun shares its basic underpinnings and powertrains with the Skoda Kushaq. Image: Volkswagen

The Taigun is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. The Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta.

2021 Volkswagen Taigun interior and features

Taking centre stage on the Taigun’s neat-looking dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the centre console features only a handful of buttons. Beneath those is the touch panel for the climate control, and one major difference for the Taigun compared to the Kushaq is the presence of a digital instruments display, which is missing from the Skoda.

While some elements are carried over from the Skoda, the Taigun's interior has enough differentiators of its own. Image: Volkswagen

Top-spec Volkswagen Taigun variants will be equipped with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

2021 Volkswagen Taigun engine and gearbox details

The Volkswagen Taigun will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Taigun will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

Expected 2021 Volkswagen Taigun price and rivals

With over 90 percent localisation from the get-go, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be launched at a competitive starting price. Expect Volkswagen Taigun prices to be in the range of Rs 11-17 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun review - The better brother

