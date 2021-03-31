Overdrive

After the first batch sold out rather quickly in 2020, a second batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc has now been brought to India, and the SUV is now priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc can be booked online on the Volkswagen India website for a Rs 50,000 booking amount. The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has seen a Rs 1.36 lakh price increase and will continue to be brought in as a CBU via the 2,500-unit homologation rule. The SUV will be imported in limited quantity again this time, but Volkswagen India hasn't announced an exact number.

Notable features on the India-spec T-Roc are a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps, leather seats and the digital instrument cluster that debuted on the Tiguan Allspace. Safety features include six airbags, hill start assist, ESP and so on. There are six colour options available, five dual-tone and one single-tone shade. Dimensionally, the T-Roc is 4,234 mm long, 1,992 mm wide and 1,573 mm tall, with a 2,590 mm-long wheelbase.

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc remains mechanically identical to the earlier car. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine good for 150 hp and 250 Nm continue and will be shared with the Creta-rivalling Volkswagen Taigun. The motor comes paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. Volkswagen claims a 0 to 100 kph time of 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 205 kph.

With these numbers, the T-Roc will compete with the likes of the higher-spec Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass. Volkswagen has started accepting bookings for the new batch of T-Roc SUVs in the country. Read our exclusive comparison review of the Volkswagen T-Roc and the related Skoda Karoq here, with real-world performance and mileage figures included.