Wednesday, March 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV goes on sale in India once again, is now much more expensive

Bookings for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc are now open online, with the booking amount set at Rs 50,000.


OverdriveMar 31, 2021 14:26:56 IST

After the first batch sold out rather quickly in 2020, a second batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc has now been brought to India, and the SUV is now priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc can be booked online on the Volkswagen India website for a Rs 50,000 booking amount. The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has seen a Rs 1.36 lakh price increase and will continue to be brought in as a CBU via the 2,500-unit homologation rule. The SUV will be imported in limited quantity again this time, but Volkswagen India hasn't announced an exact number.

Notable features on the India-spec T-Roc are a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps, leather seats and the digital instrument cluster that debuted on the Tiguan Allspace. Safety features include six airbags, hill start assist, ESP and so on. There are six colour options available, five dual-tone and one single-tone shade. Dimensionally, the T-Roc is 4,234 mm long, 1,992 mm wide and 1,573 mm tall, with a 2,590 mm-long wheelbase.

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV goes on sale in India once again, is now much more expensive

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc continues to be shipped to India as a full import. Image: Volkswagen

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc remains mechanically identical to the earlier car. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine good for 150 hp and 250 Nm continue and will be shared with the Creta-rivalling Volkswagen Taigun. The motor comes paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. Volkswagen claims a 0 to 100 kph time of 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 205 kph.

With these numbers, the T-Roc will compete with the likes of the higher-spec Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass. Volkswagen has started accepting bookings for the new batch of T-Roc SUVs in the country. Read our exclusive comparison review of the Volkswagen T-Roc and the related Skoda Karoq here, with real-world performance and mileage figures included.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Taigun launch timeframe confirmed, Tiguan facelift to launch by mid-2021

Mar 24, 2021
Volkswagen Taigun launch timeframe confirmed, Tiguan facelift to launch by mid-2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021