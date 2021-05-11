Tuesday, May 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift teased in design sketch ahead of world premiere in June

A midlife refresh is expected to bring the spicy Volkswagen Polo GTI in line with the standard Polo facelift visually.


tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2021 08:43:09 IST

The current-gen Volkswagen Polo GTI is all set to receive a midlife update in the coming weeks. Based on the standard VW Polo – which was also recently facelifted – the Polo GTI, in its current generation, made its debut in 2018. With the standard hatch already updated, it’s now time for its go-faster sibling to be refreshed, and the Polo GTI facelift – expected to get changes similar to those for the everyday Polo – will make its world premiere at the end of June.

A design sketch of the 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI reveal its face will have cues we’ve already seen on the facelifted Polo, including new twin-projector LED headlights, a redesigned bumper, a large honeycomb mesh air intake flanked by twin octagonal LED lights, a thin LED light bar connecting one headlight to the other and the classic red stripe drawn across the base of the headlights and honeycomb grille, right above it.

This is the first major update for the current-gen Volkswagen Polo GTI since its debut in 2018. Image: Volkswagen

This is the first major update for the current-gen Volkswagen Polo GTI since its debut in 2018. Image: Volkswagen

As far as the rest of the exterior goes, expect to see new alloy wheel designs, new paint options, reshaped wraparound LED tail-lights, a revised rear bumper and tweaked twin-exhaust design. On the inside, signature GTI cues – such as the tartan upholstery, red accents and GTI emblems – will remain, but the Polo GTI could get enhanced sport seats and an updated infotainment system with a wider range of connectivity features.

In terms of powertrain, the 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI is expected to continue with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which will produce at least 200 hp and 320 Nm of torque. In its current form, the Polo GTI – with its six-speed DSG automatic and front-wheel-drive layout – can do 0-100 kph in just 6.7 seconds and tops out at 237 kph. It remains to be seen if performance is a significant step forward with the facelift, but it’s likely that Volkswagen will roll out some chassis upgrades as well as improved brakes for the hot hatch.

India is no stranger to the Volkswagen Polo GTI. The previous-gen Polo GTI was launched in India – in three-door form – in 2016, and while the first set of cars was quickly sold, the second batch had to be cleared out with hefty discounts. That may have been discouraging, but the response to the Skoda Octavia RS 245 – which was brought to India as a full import in 2020 – will certainly have been an area of interest for Volkswagen. The company has been contemplating bringing the new, more practical five-door Polo GTI to our shores for a few years now, and is now also pondering the introduction of the standard, new-gen Polo, based on the tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

volkswagen polo gti

Spec comparo: Volkswagen Polo GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Abarth 595 Competizione

Nov 03, 2016
Spec comparo: Volkswagen Polo GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Abarth 595 Competizione
Volkswagen Polo GTI available for booking in India

Volkswagen Polo GTI available for booking in India

Nov 03, 2016
Volkswagen Polo GTI to be launched in India next month

Volkswagen Polo GTI to be launched in India next month

Oct 26, 2016
Volkswagen launches the Polo GTI in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

automonitor

Volkswagen launches the Polo GTI in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

Nov 03, 2016
Comparo: 2016 Volkswagen Polo GTI vs Mini Cooper S

volkswagen

Comparo: 2016 Volkswagen Polo GTI vs Mini Cooper S

Nov 10, 2016
Volkswagen GTI road test review

2016 volkswagen gti

Volkswagen GTI road test review

Nov 08, 2016

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021