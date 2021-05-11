tech2 News Staff

The current-gen Volkswagen Polo GTI is all set to receive a midlife update in the coming weeks. Based on the standard VW Polo – which was also recently facelifted – the Polo GTI, in its current generation, made its debut in 2018. With the standard hatch already updated, it’s now time for its go-faster sibling to be refreshed, and the Polo GTI facelift – expected to get changes similar to those for the everyday Polo – will make its world premiere at the end of June.

A design sketch of the 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI reveal its face will have cues we’ve already seen on the facelifted Polo, including new twin-projector LED headlights, a redesigned bumper, a large honeycomb mesh air intake flanked by twin octagonal LED lights, a thin LED light bar connecting one headlight to the other and the classic red stripe drawn across the base of the headlights and honeycomb grille, right above it.

As far as the rest of the exterior goes, expect to see new alloy wheel designs, new paint options, reshaped wraparound LED tail-lights, a revised rear bumper and tweaked twin-exhaust design. On the inside, signature GTI cues – such as the tartan upholstery, red accents and GTI emblems – will remain, but the Polo GTI could get enhanced sport seats and an updated infotainment system with a wider range of connectivity features.

In terms of powertrain, the 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI is expected to continue with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which will produce at least 200 hp and 320 Nm of torque. In its current form, the Polo GTI – with its six-speed DSG automatic and front-wheel-drive layout – can do 0-100 kph in just 6.7 seconds and tops out at 237 kph. It remains to be seen if performance is a significant step forward with the facelift, but it’s likely that Volkswagen will roll out some chassis upgrades as well as improved brakes for the hot hatch.

India is no stranger to the Volkswagen Polo GTI. The previous-gen Polo GTI was launched in India – in three-door form – in 2016, and while the first set of cars was quickly sold, the second batch had to be cleared out with hefty discounts. That may have been discouraging, but the response to the Skoda Octavia RS 245 – which was brought to India as a full import in 2020 – will certainly have been an area of interest for Volkswagen. The company has been contemplating bringing the new, more practical five-door Polo GTI to our shores for a few years now, and is now also pondering the introduction of the standard, new-gen Polo, based on the tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform.