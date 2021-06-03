tech2 News Staff

Volkswagen India has added a new variant to the Polo line-up, making the automatic version of the premium hatchback more accessible. The Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic has been launched, priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the non-metallic paint version, and opting for metallic paint adds a further Rs 10,000 to the price. So far, the Polo automatic was only available in fully-loaded Highline Plus and GT forms, but the introduction of an automatic option with the Comfortline variant means the entry point to the automatic range has been lowered by a considerable Rs 1.09 lakh.

Interestingly, the Volkswagen Polo Comfortline automatic is already available with a discount of Rs 17,000 that brings its price down to Rs 8.34 lakh; an offer that is valid for the month of June.

The automatic version of the Polo Comfortline packs automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Blaupunkt sound system, 15-inch ‘Razor’ alloy wheels, electrically-adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, remote central locking, all four power windows, two airbags and ABS.

Paired with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine – which makes 110 hp and 175 Nm of torque – is a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Five colour options are available for the Volkswagen Polo Comfortline automatic – Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.