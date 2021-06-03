Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
Volkswagen Polo automatic now more affordable with introduction of Comfortline AT trim

With the Comfortline AT priced at Rs 8.51 lakh, the Volkswagen Polo automatic range now starts Rs 1.09 lakh lower.


tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2021 16:37:21 IST

Volkswagen India has added a new variant to the Polo line-up, making the automatic version of the premium hatchback more accessible. The Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic has been launched, priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the non-metallic paint version, and opting for metallic paint adds a further Rs 10,000 to the price. So far, the Polo automatic was only available in fully-loaded Highline Plus and GT forms, but the introduction of an automatic option with the Comfortline variant means the entry point to the automatic range has been lowered by a considerable Rs 1.09 lakh.

Interestingly, the Volkswagen Polo Comfortline automatic is already available with a discount of Rs 17,000 that brings its price down to Rs 8.34 lakh; an offer that is valid for the month of June.

Auto climate control and the Blaupunkt sound system are exclusive to the Polo Comfortline automatic. Image: Volkswagen India

Auto climate control and the Blaupunkt sound system are exclusive to the automatic version of the Polo Comfortline Image: Volkswagen India

The automatic version of the Polo Comfortline packs automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Blaupunkt sound system, 15-inch ‘Razor’ alloy wheels, electrically-adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, remote central locking, all four power windows, two airbags and ABS.

Paired with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine – which makes 110 hp and 175 Nm of torque – is a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Five colour options are available for the Volkswagen Polo Comfortline automatic – Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


