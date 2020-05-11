Overdrive

Volkswagen India has launched a new top-spec, BSVI-compliant variant for the Volkswagen Polo hatchback and Volkswagen Vento sedan. These versions are called the TSI Edition, and are based on the Highline trim. Prices start at Rs 7.89 lakh for the Polo and go up to Rs 10.99 lakh for the Vento.

As the name suggests, these cars come fitted with the VW Group's new 1.0-litre. three-cylinder TSI petrol-engine that makes 110PS and 175 Nm. This replaces the earlier BSIV 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit. ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures are 18.24 Kmpl for the Polo and 17.69 Kmpl for the Vento. This engine is currently available with a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque-convertor will be added to the line-up later.

The Polo and Vento TSI Editions also come with some cosmetic upgrades. There is a black honeycomb grille and updated bumpers, as seen with the recent facelift that these cars received. Also new are the blacked-out elements like the roof, wing mirrors and suppliers. Finally, there are unique graphics along the side and TSI Edition branding.

Bookings for the Vento TSI Edition and Polo TSI Edition have begun online with offers available to buyers. Deliveries will begin once the restriction in place due to the COVID19 pandemic lift.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.