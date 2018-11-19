Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Volkswagen is roughly two years behind Waymo in terms of development say CEO Diess

Volkswagen has earmarked almost 44 billion euros ($50 billion) for developing autonomous driving.

Reuters Nov 19, 2018 20:51 PM IST

Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker, is up to two years of development work behind Alphabet’s Waymo in the area of self-driving cars but is committed to catching up, the German group’s chief executive told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, poses during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin. Image: Reuters

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, poses during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin. Image: Reuters

“We have to admit that Waymo, the Google business, is ahead of us, arguably by one or two years. But we are determined to catch up. The game is not yet lost. A lot depends also on regulation,” CEO Herbert Diess was quoted as saying by the Sunday paper.

VW has earmarked almost 44 billion euros ($50 billion) for developing electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services by 2023 and will explore further areas of cooperation with US automaker Ford.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Volkswagen

Waymo has up to two year headstart in autonomous cars says Volkswagen CEO

Nov 19, 2018

Volkswagen

Volkswagen to build up to 50 million electric cars says CEO Herbert Diess

Nov 13, 2018

Volkswagen

Volkswagen embarks on a $50 billion plan to mass produce battery driven vehicles

Nov 18, 2018

Electric cars

Volkswagen to sell electric cars for under €20,000 to rival Tesla's dominance

Nov 09, 2018

Volkswagen

Volkswagen to convert three German factories to mass produce zero-emission vehicles

Nov 15, 2018

Google Search

Google to launch a feature allowing users to leave in search results comments

Nov 18, 2018

science

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

Satellites

New space industry emerges to inspect, refuel and repair abandoned satellites

Nov 19, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

Medicine

A super-spicy Moroccan cactus offers hope to end our dependence on opioids

Nov 18, 2018