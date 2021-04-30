Friday, April 30, 2021Back to
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX debuts with a dual-motor setup, 299 hp and 480-kilometre range

Revealing the high-performance version of the ID.4, Volkswagen said GTX is the ‘GTI’ of the EV world.


OverdriveApr 30, 2021 15:01:14 IST

As promised at the Volkswagen ID.4's unveiling in September last year, it's now available with dual-electric motor all-wheel drive as the ID.4 GTX. Going forward, the GTX tag will signify the electric performance sub-brand for Volkswagen, or as the company puts it, "the GTX is the GTI of the EV world". Versus the rear-wheel drive ID.4, the ID.4 GTX takes power up to 299 hp from 204 hp, also slashing the 0-100 kph performance to 6.2 seconds from 8.5 seconds.

At 125 kW charge rates, the ID.4 GTX can gain roughly 300 km of driving range with just a 10-minute charge. Image: Volkswagen

Based on the VW modular electric MEB platform, the same 77 kWh capacity battery packs are sandwiched in the floor pan, and driving range stands at 480 km (WLTP), marginally down on the regular ID.4's 520 km range. At 125 kW charge rates, the ID.4 GTX can gain roughly 300 km of driving range with just a 10-minute charge.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a zero to 100 kph time of 6.2 seconds. Image: Volkswagen

Visually drawing parallels to the signature honeycomb grille on GTI models, the ID.4 GTX adds to the base ID.4's look with sporty touches like the gloss-black honeycomb air intake at the bottom of the bumper, and three diamond-shaped DRLs under the IQ Light headlights. Wheel sizes (20- and 21-inches) are the same as on the ID.4. Other changes include new bumpers unique to the ID.4 GTX. On the inside, changes are limited to the signature red contrast stitching across the dash and upholstery, while additional drive modes, such as Traction, add to the all-wheel drive capabilities.

Volkswagen will reveal the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX SUV coupes later this year. Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen also previewed the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX SUV coupes, essentially the ID.4 but with a more sharply rakes roof towards the rear to make for a sportier-looking crossover. We expect Volkswagen to launch the ID.5 SUV coupe abroad towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, Volkswagen India tells us that EVs are on the cards for the country, but only in a few years once the charging infrastructure is better developed.

