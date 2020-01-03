Friday, January 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Volkswagen aims to produce 1.5 million battery-powered cars by the end of 2023

In 2019, Volkswagen turned out 70,000 units of EVs, whereas, the company only produced 50,000 units in 2018.


OverdriveJan 03, 2020 14:48:09 IST

Volkswagen announced to produce a million battery-powered cars by the end of 2023 and now aims to hit the 1.5 million mark by the end of 2025. In 2019, the German manufacturer turned out 70,000 units of EVs (electric vehicles) whereas, the company only produced 50,000 units in 2018.

The announcement was adhering to meet the low emissions aimed at fighting global warming. The limit of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre that was set by the European Union to help meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement to curb global warming.

Volkswagen aims to produce 1.5 million battery-powered cars by the end of 2023

Representational image.

European car manufacturers must meet tougher limits on fleet average emission of CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) from 2021 or will be penalized.

(Also read: 2019 in Auto: From launch of Tata Harrier to Fame2 EV subsidy, automotive milestones of the year)

Volkswagen hopes to meet the new sales milestone with the introduction of its new EV, ID.3 that was showcased at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The new EV is expected to go on sale in the international markets later this year.

(Also read: Kia Motors rumoured to be developing electric version of Seltos SUV for Asia)

Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen's head of electric cars, said that "2020 will be a key year for the transformation of Volkswagen. With the market launch of the ID.3 and other attractive models, our electric offensive will also become visible on the roads." Volkswagen claims it can turn out 330,000 per year at its factory in Zwickau in eastern Germany.

EV manufacturers are also regulatory pressure from the Chinese government to increase the production of battery-powered vehicles and hybrids.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Auto in 2019

2019 in Auto: From launch of Tata Harrier to Fame2 EV subsidy, automotive milestones of the year

Dec 30, 2019
2019 in Auto: From launch of Tata Harrier to Fame2 EV subsidy, automotive milestones of the year

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019