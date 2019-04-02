Overdrive

Vespa 125 scooter has been updated with the combined braking system (CBS). The update is to make the scooter meet the new safety standards which will be mandated soon.

The Vespa ZX 125 scooter is available in two variants - Disc brake variant and the drum brake variant. The former has been priced at Rs 81,981 and the latter one will set its customers back by Rs 77,481 - ex-showroom.

A sticker that abbreviates combined braking system is seen on the front fender. Other than the updated braking system the scooter carries no change in the mechanicals nor in the styling.

The scooter gets a gloss colour scheme with chrome highlights and a circular headlamp in the front. The instrument cluster comprises of the analogue speedometer with an LCD display.

Powering the scooter is a 125 cc that produces 9.6 PS of power at 7250 RPM and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6250 RPM. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT)The disc brake variant gets a 200mm disc for braking in the front while the rear still uses a drum brake unit.

The Vespa 125 CBS rivals against the Honda Grazia 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Ntorq 125.

Images: BikeWale

