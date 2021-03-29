Overdrive

With the COVID-19 pandemic picking up steam again in parts of the country, the government has further extended the validity of driving licences and other vehicle documents to 30 June, 2021. This is the fourth such extension since the pandemic began, the earlier deadlines being 31 July, 30 September and 31 December of last year. The documents covered under this are those mentioned in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. This includes driving licences, fitness certificates, vehicle registration documents and permits.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory to states stating that these documents which have expired after 1 February, 2020 be considered valid up to 30 June, 2021.

The ministry has requested states to treat these documents as valid in 'letter and in spirit' and this will help road users keep using their road-based transport and prevent crowding at RTOs etc. In fact, the government recently moved a lot of RTOs services online to further reduce physical visits to RTOs.

The government has also said this could be the last extension in validity it provides in the current situation, post which users will need to have their lapsed documents renewed as per the procedure. The previous extension had been up to 31 March, 2021, which has been extended by another three months.