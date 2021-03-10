Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at Rs 1.07 lakh, is lighter and more powerful

Despite the bump in power and reduction in weight, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V prices remain unchanged.


Mar 10, 2021

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.07 lakh for the drum brake model and going up to Rs 1.10 lakh for the disc brake version (ex-showroom). The RTR 160 4V continues to be a key pillar in the TVS Apache family, and now, TVS has rolled out an updated version of the bike, but unlike most model year changes, the 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V gets a couple of key changes that promise to have a positive impact on its performance.

For starters, the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is more powerful than the bike it replaces. Its 159.7 cc, single-cylinder engine now puts out 17.63 hp and 14.73 Nm of torque, a notable jump from the 16.02 hp and 14.12 Nm of the outgoing model.

A rise in power output and reduction in weight should make the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V sprightlier and more agile on the move. Image: TVS

Another key change with the RTR 160 4V is on the weight front. For 2021, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been lightened by 2 kg, so the drum brake variant weighs 145 kg and the disc brake version weighs 147 kg. Combined with the rise in power output, the reduction in weight should make the Apache RTR 160 4V sprightlier and more agile on the move.

The design of the updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V hasn’t been changed, and it is still equipped with the same LED headlight – with fang-like LED DRLs – as before, and also gets a dual-tone seat with a carbonfibre-style pattern.

At the launch of the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles at TVS Motor Company, said, "The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle”.

