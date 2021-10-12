Tuesday, October 12, 2021Back to
Updated Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India at Rs 9.35 lakh: Here’s all you need to know

The Triumph Street Scrambler features a 900 cc parallel-twin engine that produces a maximum of 65 hp at 7,250 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm.


Oct 12, 2021

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the updated-for-2021 Triumph Street Scrambler at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the standard version of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm Edition, which was launched in India sometime ago at a price of Rs 9.80 lakh.

The Triumph Street Scrambler features a 900 cc parallel-twin engine that produces a maximum of 65 hp at 7,250 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. This powertrain come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The update brings an LED headlight, a brushed aluminium headlight bracket and new colour schemes. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

The update brings an LED headlight, a brushed aluminium headlight bracket and new colour schemes. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

The Street Scrambler rides on 19-inch front/17-inch rear spoke wheels with a 41 mm telescopic fork and twin-sided rear springs. Its braking setup includes a single 310 mm front disc from Brembo, and a 255 mm rear disc; dual-channel ABS comes standard.

The Street Scrambler comes with road, rain and off-road ride modes. ABS and traction control systems are both switchable as per the rider's preference. A key-fob-integrated immobiliser and USB charging port are also included on the updated Street Scrambler.

Two single-tone colours (Urban Grey and Jet Black) and two dual-tone colours (Matte Khaki and Matte Ironstone) are available on the new Triumph motorcycle.

