Updated Triumph Speed Twin debuts with a more powerful engine and upgraded suspension

BS6-compliant 1,200 cc parallel-twin in the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has a low-inertia crankshaft and produces 100 hp.


tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2021 16:34:00 IST

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has made its world premiere today with a host of improvements and cosmetic tweaks. Introduced in 2018, the Speed Twin is among the biggest motorcycles in Triumph’s Modern Classics range and has found over 11,000 buyers globally in the three years it has been on sale. For 2021, Triumph has upgraded the Speed Twin’s engine, so it’s BS6-compliant (Euro 5) but also makes some more power. Additionally, there are upgrades to the motorcycle’s suspension, tyres and brakes.

Still the same size as before, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin’s 1,200 cc parallel-twin now makes 100 hp – three horsepower more than before. Triumph attributes this to the inclusion of a lightweight, low-inertia crankshaft and a rare-earth alternator, high-compression pistons and revised ports and cam profile. More importantly, Triumph has tuned the engine to deliver enhanced mid-range torque and made it more responsive. Peak torque of 112 Nm arrives at 4,250 rpm, which is 500 rpm lower than before, and the engine’s rev limiter also kicks in 500 rpm higher than the previous bike’s.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will be available in three colours, including the 'Red Hopper' scheme shown here. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

Other important additions include a new 43 mm USD fork by Marzocchi, four-piston M50 monobloc callipers by Brembo to bite down on the twin 320 mm disc brakes up front, and new Metzeler Racetec RR tyres. Also part of the update are upswept ‘megaphone’ exhausts and 12-spoke, 17-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels, which are said to be lightweight. That said, the wet weight of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is 216 kg – two kilos heavier than the bike it replaces.

Triumph says it has revised the three ride modes of the Speed Twin – Road, Rain and Sport – to include new throttle maps and dedicated traction control settings. Dual-channel ABS is standard as before, as is the switchable traction control.

Expect the updated Triumph Speed Twin to go on sale in India later this year. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

Visual changes for the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin include an anodised headlight mount, new mudguards and new tank graphics. The bike will be available in a total of three colours – Red Hopper, Matt Storm Grey and Jet Black.

Triumph has said the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will arrive in dealerships globally starting August 2021. Expect the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin’s price in India to be closer to the Rs 11 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

