Overdrive

Close on the heels of the launch of the Renault Kiger, the French carmaker has now updated the related Renault Triber. Prices for the 2021 Renault Triber start from Rs 5.30 lakh for the base RXE, going up to Rs 7.82 lakh for the newly added RXZ AMT dual-tone, all prices ex-showroom Mumbai. Prices have increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the variant chosen. The big change on the outside is the option of a dual-tone paint option for the top RXZ trim.

The blacked-out roof and wing mirrors are available with all colour options. Further, a new Cedar Brown paint shade has also been added. The 2021 Triber also comes with newly added features. There are now mirror-mounted LED turn indicators and steering mounted audio and phone controls in the mid-spec RXT variant onwards while the top-spec variant also gets driver's seat height adjustment.

Other notable features on the Renault Triber are the removable EasyFix third-row seats, sliding and foldable second row, three-row AC vents, cooled central storage, LED instrument cluster and the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The sub-four-metre MPV remains mechanically unchanged other than this. The Triber's 999 cc Energy engine makes 72 hp at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm, here it gets the same Easy-R five-speed AMT as seen in the Kwid and a five-speed manual. The manual returns a fuel efficiency number of 19 kpl, while with the AMT this drops to 18.29 kpl.

The Renault Triber is also expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that recently debuted on the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. No dates for this are known yet but the new engine and the CVT gearbox that pairs with it can be expected later this year.

2021 Renault Triber prices (ex-showroom)

2021 Renault Triber RXE – Rs 5.30 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXL – Rs 6 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXL AMT – Rs 6.50 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXT – Rs 6.55 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXT AMT – Rs 7.05 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXZ – Rs 7.15 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXZ Dual-tone – Rs 7.32 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXZ AMT – Rs 7.65 lakh

2021 Renault Triber RXZ AMT Dual-tone – Rs 7.82 lakh