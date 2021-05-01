Saturday, May 01, 2021Back to
Updated Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos launched in India, AT variants feature paddle shifters

Along with the new brand logo, the Kia Seltos gains an iMT variant and more features for the UVO connected car tech.


tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2021 10:53:11 IST

Having unveiled its new brand logo in the country a few days ago, Kia India has today launched the 2021 Kia Seltos and 2021 Kia Sonet, with both SUVs gaining some key additions. The 2021 Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh, while the 2021 Kia Sonet’s prices range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both SUVs are now pricier by a notable margin, but along with sporting the new Kia logo, also pack some more features and changes to equipment levels across variants.

Prices for the updated 2021 Kia Seltos range from Rs 9.95 - 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Tech2

One of the key additions for the Kia Seltos is the arrival of the intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option. Kia first rolled out this ‘clutch-less’ gearbox on its Sonet compact SUV and is now offering it with the bigger Seltos as well, with a new HTK+ 1.5 petrol variant priced at Rs 12.19 lakh. That’s Rs 40,000 more than the HTK+ variant with a manual transmission, but the iMT version also gets automatic climate control and an electric sunroof, both of which are missing from the equivalent manual variant.

The Kia Seltos is the first midsize SUV to get an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option. Image: Kia

Additionally, the GTX+ 7 DCT and GTX+ AT versions of the Kia Seltos now feature paddle shifters. There’s also a new GTX (O) variant with black-and-beige leatherette seats, and electronic stability control is now offered from the HTX trim onwards. The UVO connected car tech has been updated, too, and now brings new functions including a voice-operated sunroof and driver-side window.

Paddle shifters are now standard on all automatic variants of the Kia Sonet. Image: Kia

Similarly, the Kia Sonet, too, gets two new variants – HTX diesel-automatic and HTX 1.0 DCT. Paddle shifters are now standard on all automatic variants of the Kia Sonet, and just like the Seltos, the compact SUV, too, gets a voice-operated sunroof.

2021 Kia Sonet prices range from Rs 6.79 - 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Tech2

Electronic stability control is now available from the HTX trim onwards, as are rear sunshade curtains and multi-drive and traction modes (for the automatic variants).

Both the 2021 Kia Seltos as well as the Kia Sonet now offer electronic stability control in a wider range of variants. Image: Kia

An electric sunroof is now available from the HTK+ iMT variant onwards, and 16-inch alloy wheels are now offered from the HTX variant onwards. A smart key with push-button start and remote engine start features are now available from the HTK+ trims onwards (1.5 diesel and 1.0 turbo variants only).

Both the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos continue with the same engine options as before.

In related news, Kia will enter a new market segment early in 2022. This new model is rumoured to be a brand-new Kia MPV, which is likely to slot in between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta, both in terms of size and price.

