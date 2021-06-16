Wednesday, June 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Updated Honda Gold Wing Tour launched in India, available with MT and DCT options

The 2021 Honda Goldwing Tour, in top-spec DCT with Airbag form, costs Rs 39.16 lakh (ex-showroom).


Press Trust of IndiaJun 16, 2021 20:48:20 IST

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has launched an updated version of its superbike Gold Wing Tour in the country. The new version of the bike makes its way to the Indian market through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan. The 1,833cc 2021 Gold Wing Tour comes in two variants - Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag and the manual transmission. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with airbag variant is priced at Rs 39,16,055, while the six-speed manual transmission variant is tagged at Rs 37,20,342 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).

"Since its introduction in 1975, Honda Gold Wing has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled touring experience. It is a motorcycle that's been very much on its own journey over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort," HMSI President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

Standard on the 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is a full-colour TFT display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Image: Honda

Standard on the 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is a full-colour TFT display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Image: Honda

The bike comes with various features like an extended electric screen, dual-LED fog lights, cruise control, a seven-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display, upgraded lightweight speakers, hill start assist, among others.

The Gold Wing Tour gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, so the rider can utilise the personalised information and content inside their smartphones, such as telephone numbers and music playlists. Bluetooth connectivity is also available and there are two USB Type-C ports to plug into.

"The benchmark of luxury on two-wheels for the urban commute or open highways, the 2021 Gold Wing Tour offers unmatched comfort. This flagship model from Honda packs the best balance of sharp design, latest equipment and advanced features," HMSI Director sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honda

Leaked press images of the new Honda Gold Wing reveal full LED headlamps and a new suspension

Sep 24, 2017
Leaked press images of the new Honda Gold Wing reveal full LED headlamps and a new suspension

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021