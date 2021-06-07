tech2 News Staff

The Ducati Panigale V4 and Ducati Diavel 1260 are the latest models from the Italian marque to make their return to India in updated BS6 form. Launched online today, the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 range is priced from Rs 23.50 – 28.40 lakh, while prices for the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 models start at Rs 18.49 lakh and go up to Rs 21.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260 have been open for some time now, and deliveries are expected to commence shortly, depending on region-specific relaxation of COVID-19-induced restrictions.

The Panigale’s 1,103 cc V4 engine has been upgraded to meet the more stringent BS6 emission norms, with Ducati mentioning changes being made to the bike’s exhaust line and engine calibration. Despite the changes, power output is unchanged – the V4 still makes an almighty 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

The bike is now also equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Evo 3, an evolution of the Panigale’s six-axis IMU-based electronics package, which now controls wheel slippage, allowing for cleaner exits out of corners and improving lap times on track. Additionally, Ducati has split the bike’s Race mode into two separate mappings – Race A (for more experienced riders who want unbridled performance) and Race B (better suited to long sessions at circuits that focus more on cornering than straight-line speed). The Sport and Street ride modes, meanwhile, remain unchanged.

For 2021, the Panigale V4 also gets a Panigale V4 R-like aerodynamics package in the form of a redesigned fairing with gills and functional winglets, which Ducati claims generate up to 30 kg of downforce at a speed of 270 kph. As before, the Panigale V4 is available in two variants – V4 (Rs 23.50 lakh) and V4 S (Rs 28.40 lakh). While both variants are mostly the same, the Panigale V4 S gets electronically-controlled suspension from Ohlins, forged aluminium wheels, a lithium-ion battery and weighs three kilos less than the standard model.

The Ducati Diavel 1260, too, has been upgraded to meet BS6 norms, and like the Panigale V4, its 1,262 cc 90-degree V-twin engine continues to make the same 162 hp and 129 Nm of torque as before. However, in its updated form, the Diavel 1260 is heavier than before. It weighs 249 kg (kerb), which is a rise of five kilos over the outgoing model. Its high-spec electronics package includes cruise control, traction control, wheelie control, power modes, customisable ride modes, cornering ABS and more. There’s also a 1260 S variant available, which gets higher-spec Brembo brakes, a bi-directional quick shifter and fully adjustable Ohlins suspension as standard. At 247 kg, the 1260 S is also about two kilos lighter than the standard 1260.

The Diavel 1260 is available in ‘Dark Stealth’, which is basically an all-black colour scheme for the power cruiser. On the other hand, the 1260 S can be had in Ducati Red or Thrilling Black.

This brings the number of motorcycles Ducati has launched in India this year to eight of a promised 12. Other major launches from Ducati scheduled for the second half of this year include the all-new Ducati Monster and the Ducati Multistrada V4.