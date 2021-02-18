tech2 News Staff

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is back on sale in India, with Benelli reintroducing the motorcycle in BS6 guise at Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s available in two colours – silver and red, with the latter commanding an additional Rs 10,000 premium. The interesting thing is, the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 is priced roughly Rs 20,000 lower than the BS4 model, despite receiving an update which helps it meet the more stringent BS6 emission norms, and also doesn’t suffer a drop in power or torque output.

The Leoncino 500 – which is the third BS6-compliant motorcycle from Benelli India after the TRK 502 and Imperiale 400 – gets no design or styling changes with this update. It retains its neo-retro appearance, all-LED lighting, digital instruments display and also carries over the 17-inch black alloy wheels of the BS4 model.

Unlike many other motorcycles, the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500’s 500cc twin-cylinder engine hasn’t lost any power in the transition to BS6 – it still puts out 47.5 hp and 46 Nm. However, it remains to be seen if the BS6 update has changed the inline-twin’s power delivery or hushed the Leoncino’s exhaust note.

There are no changes for the Leoncino 500’s steel frame and running gear. It still has the same 50mm upside-down fork up front and a rebound- and preload-adjustable rear monoshock. As before, the Leoncino 500 gets twin 320mm discs up ahead and a 260mm rear disc brake. Switchable dual-channel ABS is standard.