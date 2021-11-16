Tuesday, November 16, 2021Back to
Updated Aprilia SR 160, SR 125 scooters launched in India: Check out the prices, design and features

Along with a mild redesign, the 2021 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 now get an LED headlight, a full-digital instrument cluster but are also substantially pricier.


tech2 News StaffNov 16, 2021 14:24:24 IST

To freshen up its performance-oriented scooters, Piaggio India has rolled out the updated-for-2021 Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160, both of which get minor design changes, a couple of feature additions but are also notably pricier than before. The 2021 Aprilia SR 125 range starts at Rs 1,07,595, which is around Rs 13,000 more than the pre-facelift SR 125, while the 2021 Aprilia SR 160 range starts at Rs 1,17,494, which makes it around Rs 11,500 more expensive than the version it replaces. The SR 160 will also be available in racier-looking Carbon and Race variants, and while prices for these versions weren’t disclosed at the launch, they will almost certainly cost close to Rs 1.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Pune).

New LED headlight distinguishes the updated Aprilia SR 125 and 160 from the older models. Image: Aprilia

New LED headlight distinguishes the updated Aprilia SR 125 and 160 from the older models. Image: Aprilia

In terms of changes, the Aprilia SR – which has, in effect, stayed largely the same from a design perspective since its launch a good five years ago – gets a new, V-shaped LED headlight with DRLs, a reshaped apron with a redesigned handlebar cover, split seats, an X-shaped motif for the LED tail-light, and the SR 160 Race packs factory-fitted knuckle guards.

When it comes to equipment, the only fundamental addition comes in the form of an all-digital instrument cluster – taken from the more expensive Aprilia SXR 160 – which relays vital info, and surprisingly includes a tachometer, which isn’t necessarily expected on a scooter. However, there's still no Bluetooth connectivity.

No mechanical changes have been outlined, so the SR 125 and SR 160 continue with their existing powerplants. The Aprilia SR 125’s 124.45 cc, three-valve single-cylinder engine makes 9.9 hp and 9.7 Nm of torque, while the SR 160’s 160 cc unit produces 11 hp and 11.6 Nm of torque. Both scooters continue to ride on 14-inch wheels and have a disc brake up front, but the SR 125 only has a combi-brake system, while the SR 160 comes with single-channel ABS.

At this price, the 2021 Aprilia SR 160 is priced precariously close to the more powerful Yamaha Aerox 155, which costs Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

