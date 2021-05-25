tech2 News Staff

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the updated 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber at a price of Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Revealed in February this year, the updated Bonneville Bobber is part of the 2021 Bonneville family, with all models in the Modern Classics range receiving a slew of updates aimed at injecting some visual freshness and improving performance and comfort. At its new price, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is well over Rs 1.4 lakh more expensive than the previous iteration of the Bobber, but packs in some key additions.

Among vital changes for the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber are a larger, 12-litre fuel tank – up from the previous model’s 9-litre tank – and the fact that there is no Bobber Black anymore, but its features and specifications have been incorporated into the standard Bobber.

So, the Bobber now gets a 16-inch front wheel as standard, shod in fat Avon Cobra rubber. What’s also new for 2021 are the standard twin 310mm discs up front with two dual-piston callipers by Brembo, a fatter, 47mm Showa fork (replacing the 41mm KYB fork). An all-LED headlight and cruise control are now standard as well. These are essentially the features of the outgoing Bobber Black, which have now been included on the standard bike, since there is no Bobber Black variant now.

Additionally, the instruments feature a new bezel, including a metallic embellisher with subtle Bonneville branding. There’s a new dial face with translucent silver markings and integrated warning lights. A total of three colour options will be available for the Bobber – Matt Storm grey with Matt Ironstone, a new Cordovan Red scheme and a classic Jet-black option.

The Bobber continues to be powered by the same 1,200 cc ‘High Torque’ twin-cylinder engine as before and makes 78 hp and 106 Nm of torque. This BS6-compliant engine is said to be more responsive than its BS4 version, with a ‘smoother and fuller’ torque curve. As before, the Bobber gets two ride modes as well – Rain and Road – which alter throttle response and traction control settings to better suit riding conditions.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 Bobber, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of 1 year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked-out finishing giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal. I’m sure the Bobber will make it to the garages of enthusiasts who have an eye for beautiful motorcycles with engaging performance.