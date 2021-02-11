Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Updated 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan launched at Rs 2.01 lakh; features Tripper navigation

Along with a Rs 10,000 price hike, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a Bluetooth-enabled navigation system and new colour schemes.


tech2 News StaffFeb 11, 2021 15:43:45 IST

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been launched in India today, priced at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the updated Himalayan costs roughly Rs 10,000 more than the outgoing model, which was upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms last year. With this update, Royal Enfield has introduced an important new feature for its adventure-tourer, and also focused on enhancing its comfort factor by making a handful of tweaks. Let’s take a look at all that’s new on the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Updated 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan launched at Rs 2.01 lakh; features Tripper navigation

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan features and colour options

The biggest addition for the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the inclusion of the ‘Tripper’ navigation pod – which made its debut on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – positioned to the right of the digi-analogue instrumentation. Owners will be able to pair their smartphone with the Google-powered navigation system via Bluetooth, and will get turn-by-turn directions on the move.

Also new for the 2021 Himalayan are three fresh colour schemes inspired by the outdoors – Mirage Silver, Granite Black and Pine Green.

royal-enfield-himalayan-tripper-navigation

Updated Himalayan promises enhanced comfort, greater personalisation

Another small – but vital – change for the 2021 model is the redesigned metal rack mounted ahead of the fuel tank, which is now smaller and more forward-set, so knees of taller riders won’t foul with it any more. Along with this, Royal Enfield says it has also improved the cushioning of the seats, reshaped the windscreen to improve wind deflection, lowered the rear luggage rack and added an extra plate to it to help securely fasten items.

With this update, Royal Enfield is widening its Make it Yours personalisation programme to include the Himalayan as well. Buyers will have the option to spec their Himayalan with a variety of accessories, including a touring mirror kit, comfort seats, handlebar brace and pad, aluminium panniers and mounting kit.

In India, the Royal Enfield Himayalan rivals the KTM 390 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield’s t-shirts and helmets now part of Make it Yours personalisation initiative

Feb 03, 2021
Royal Enfield’s t-shirts and helmets now part of Make it Yours personalisation initiative
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2019 study forewarned of alarming rate of Himalayan glacier melting

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2019 study forewarned of alarming rate of Himalayan glacier melting

Feb 08, 2021

science

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021