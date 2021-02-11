tech2 News Staff

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been launched in India today, priced at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the updated Himalayan costs roughly Rs 10,000 more than the outgoing model, which was upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms last year. With this update, Royal Enfield has introduced an important new feature for its adventure-tourer, and also focused on enhancing its comfort factor by making a handful of tweaks. Let’s take a look at all that’s new on the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan features and colour options

The biggest addition for the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the inclusion of the ‘Tripper’ navigation pod – which made its debut on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – positioned to the right of the digi-analogue instrumentation. Owners will be able to pair their smartphone with the Google-powered navigation system via Bluetooth, and will get turn-by-turn directions on the move.

Also new for the 2021 Himalayan are three fresh colour schemes inspired by the outdoors – Mirage Silver, Granite Black and Pine Green.

Updated Himalayan promises enhanced comfort, greater personalisation

Another small – but vital – change for the 2021 model is the redesigned metal rack mounted ahead of the fuel tank, which is now smaller and more forward-set, so knees of taller riders won’t foul with it any more. Along with this, Royal Enfield says it has also improved the cushioning of the seats, reshaped the windscreen to improve wind deflection, lowered the rear luggage rack and added an extra plate to it to help securely fasten items.

With this update, Royal Enfield is widening its Make it Yours personalisation programme to include the Himalayan as well. Buyers will have the option to spec their Himayalan with a variety of accessories, including a touring mirror kit, comfort seats, handlebar brace and pad, aluminium panniers and mounting kit.

In India, the Royal Enfield Himayalan rivals the KTM 390 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS.