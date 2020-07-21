Overdrive

The upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-four-metre SUV was revealed in concept form recently. However, spy images have appeared online of the production version of the Magnite.

The picture shows that the Magnite remains mostly true to what the concept previewed. The design elements have remained the same, although rationalised for production. The sharply cut headlamps are larger, non-LED units. Also, the L-shaped LED DRLs have been replaced with chrome inserts on what looks like a mid-spec model. The large Datsun-style grille has carried over as is, although the bonnet and front sill have been toned down a bit. Although not seen here we expect the rear and side profiles of the Magnite to been toned down similarly.

Overdrive has also learnt that the Magnite will not share many interior bits and tech with partner Renault, buckling a previous trend. The company has devoted all its energies to this project in India and is expected to price it very aggressively. An under Rs 5 lakh starting price is expected, which will pit it against cars like the KUV100 and the Tata HBX, although the Nissan will be more SUV-like and sit on a larger footprint.

The Magnite will share its underpinnings with the Renault HBC SUV slated for a debut soon. The CMF-A platform is derived from the Kwid's underpinnings and also finds its way under the Renault Triber MPV. The Nissan SUV is set to debut by the first half of 2021 and should come with a similar set of engines as the Triber. These include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Naturally aspirated petrol with 72PS and 96 Nm. The new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol revealed at the Auto Expo by Renault can also be expected here, with 100PS and 160Nm.

The company confirms that the SUV will be manufactured at the Oragadam plant near Chennai, and will be primarily sold in the Indian markets. However, it will also be exported to other countries as well. Nissan says that the Magnite will be very well packaged for its size and come with a slew of segment-first features. These will include cruise control, 360-degree camera and connectivity options, and a new 8-inch touchscreen not shared with Renault.