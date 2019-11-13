Overdrive

Ultraviolette, an Indian start-up with investment from names like TVS, has launched their first electric motorcycle in the country — the F77. Starting at 3 lakh on-road, the F77 is available in three variants - Lighting, Shadow and Laser. The deliveries will commence in October 2020 and the first 100 units of the F77 have been sold out already.

Ultraviolette is touting the F77 as a performance-oriented electric motorcycle, and it has the numbers to back that claim. The motorcycle is powered by a 25kW electric motor that draws juice from three lithium-ion batteries that have a capacity of 4.2kWh. The setup is good for an output of 33.5PS and 90Nm, which propels this 158kg motorcycle from standstill to 100kmph in 7.5s. For those traffic light drag starts, the F77 goes from 0-60kmph in 2.9s. The top speed for the F77 is claimed at 147kmph and the range with the three batteries onboard is claimed to be between 130-150kmph.

The motor is mated to the single-reduction helical gearbox and gives you three riding modes to choose from — Eco, Sport and Insane (a la Tesla's Ludicrous mode, scaled-down!), which control the torque output and throttle response. The motor is air-cooled and features Ultraviolette's proprietary thermal management system.

Ultraviolette says that the fast charger will replenish the juice in 1.5 hours or 5 hours on the standard charger. The batteries are packaged in a rugged casing to withstand shocks and vibrations and feature a CCS charging port and IP67 battery connectors. The F77 will be available with an optional portable fast charger, alongside a standard charger and a home charging pod.

The chassis of the F77 is a trellis frame, and a rake angle of 23.5° has us believe that it is derived from the chassis of the KTM RC390. But at a seat height of 800mm, you sit even lower than KTM's entry-level supersport. The bike is suspended from inverted forks up front and a gas-charged shock absorber at the rear. The braking kit consists of a 320mm and 230mm drilled rotors at the front and rear respectively, mated to braided metal lines. The tyres are the sticky Metzler M5 in 110/70-17 and 150/60-17 sizes at the front and rear respectively.

The F77 also features a TFT-LCD instrumentation with an embedded SIM and features like smartphone connectivity, geofencing, vehicle tracking etc.