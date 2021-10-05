Tuesday, October 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

TVS teams up with Tata Power to set up regular and fast charging infra for electric two-wheelers

Soon, owners of the TVS iQube will be able to charge their electric scooter at a Tata Power EV charging station; solar power to be deployed at TVS outlets.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 05, 2021 13:11:32 IST

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has entered a strategic partnership with Tata Power to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. As part of the MoU, the two companies have agreed to drive the comprehensive implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) across the country and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations. The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

This will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India, it added.

TVS iQube owners will be able to use Tata Power charging stations and pay for every charging session via a smartphone app. Image: TVS and Tata Power

TVS iQube owners will be able to use Tata Power charging stations and pay for every charging session via a smartphone app. Image: TVS and Tata Power

The partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers and help further drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler customers, TVS Motor Company stated.

"This collaboration with Tata Power marks yet another significant milestone towards enabling a greener future for the country. Our partnership will substantially enhance customer convenience through world-class fast-charging solutions," TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu noted.

Fitting to the company’s vision of electrification, TVS envisages a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India, powered by renewable sources of energy such as solar, he added.

The TVS iQube will go on sale in 18 more cities this year. Image: TVS

The TVS iQube will go on sale in over 25 cities in the coming months. Image: TVS

The company’s MoU with Tata Power is in line with its commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric in over 25 cities within the next few months. The electric scooter is presently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

"Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of a robust EV charging ecosystem across India," Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said.

Tata Power currently has a network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India.

The company is present across all segments of the EV ecosystem – public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC chargers and AC chargers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

World’s highest EV charging station opens in the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

Sep 27, 2021
World’s highest EV charging station opens in the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala to have 100 EV charging stations by end-2021, govt departments to have 50 EVs by November

Electric vehicles

Kerala to have 100 EV charging stations by end-2021, govt departments to have 50 EVs by November

Oct 04, 2021
Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide, leaves note on mental health issues

NewsTracker

Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide, leaves note on mental health issues

Sep 30, 2021
Redmi Smart TV series to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Redmi Smart TV Series

Redmi Smart TV series to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 22, 2021
Thomson 42PATH2121 Smart TV Review: Affordable, but not the finest or smartest option around

Thomson 42PATH2121 Smart TV Review

Thomson 42PATH2121 Smart TV Review: Affordable, but not the finest or smartest option around

Sep 24, 2021
Redmi Smart TV series with Android 11, 20 W speakers launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi Smart TV series with Android 11, 20 W speakers launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Sep 23, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021