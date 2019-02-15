Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
TVS Star City Plus Kargil Edition launched at Rs 54,399 with cosmetic changes

The motorcycle's design draws inspiration from the terrain of the region and the soldiers.

Overdrive Feb 15, 2019 14:47:38 IST

The TVS Motor Company has launched a new edition of its popular TVS Star City Plus commuter motorcycle. This edition is called the 'Kargil Edition' and is priced at Rs 54,399 (ex-showroom Delhi). As the name suggests, the Star City Plus Kargil Edition is a homage to a soldier's spirit and attitude, which TVS hopes resides in every Indian citizen.

The changes to the Kargil edition are purely cosmetic. This gets a white and green dual tone colour scheme with camouflage graphics in white, green and blue. Each bike gets a Kargil emblem on the back too. This design draws inspiration from the terrain of the region and the soldiers who put in their best there.

TVS-StarCity-Plus-Kargil Edition. Image: TVS

TVS-StarCity-Plus-Kargil Edition. Image: TVS

This comes after the Kargil Calling - Ride for the Real Stars initiative with the TVS Star City Plus. With this, TVS celebrated the contribution of the Indian Defence Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 2018) across its 3,500 touchpoints. The brand also designed a special Kargil themed TVSStarR City Plus to lead the rally in five key markets.

The TVS StaR City+ is powered by a single-cylinder air-cooled 110cc motor that makes 8.40PS and 8.70Nm. This is paired with a four-speed gearbox. Fuel economy is 62.5kmpl.

