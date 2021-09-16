tech2 News Staff

The TVS Raider 125 has been launched in India, with prices for the new motorcycle starting at Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Raider – which marks TVS’ entry into the 125 cc commuter segment – will be available in both drum brake and disc brake variants, and will take on the Honda CB Shine and SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 as well as the Hero Glamour and Super Splendour. TVS says the Raider is inspired by (and designed for) the Gen Z crowd.

The Raider – which will be offered in Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow colours – sports a 3D TVS emblem on its tank extensions, and has split seats with a full-size pillion grab handle. It’s equipped with a full-LED headlight – with the headlight itself divided into three sections by the angular LED daytime running lights – as well as LED-tail-lights, resembling the horn-like elements seen on the TVS Apache RR 310.

Ground clearance for the TVS Raider is rated at 180 mm, while seat height is pegged at 780 mm. The Raider gets 17-inch alloy wheels, and a five-step-adjustable rear monoshock.

As standard, the TVS Raider comes with a reverse LCD digital instrument cluster, but higher variants of the motorcycle will be equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT display featuring TVS’ SmartXonnect suite of connected features with Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist functionality.

The Raider’s 125 cc, three-valve engine (which is both air- and oil-cooled) produces 11.3 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm; the engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. TVS claims the Raider will complete the 0-60 kph run in a mere 5.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 99 kph.

Additionally, the Raider gets two ride modes – Eco and Power. Eco mode activates the engine stop-start system, which switches the engine off when it comes to a halt in a bid to enhance fuel efficiency. Power, of course, is tuned to deliver crisper throttle response.

Some other features that will attract attention include under-seat storage, side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and an optional USB charger.