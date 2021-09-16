Thursday, September 16, 2021Back to
TVS Raider 125 launched in India, priced from Rs 77,500: Gets ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity

Marking TVS’ entry into the 125 cc space, the TVS Raider packs a 125 cc engine with start-stop fuel-saving technology; to be available in drum and disc variants.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2021 12:03:40 IST

The TVS Raider 125 has been launched in India, with prices for the new motorcycle starting at Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Raider – which marks TVS’ entry into the 125 cc commuter segment – will be available in both drum brake and disc brake variants, and will take on the Honda CB Shine and SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 as well as the Hero Glamour and Super Splendour. TVS says the Raider is inspired by (and designed for) the Gen Z crowd.

The TVS Raider features two ride modes - Eco and Power. Image: TVS

The Raider – which will be offered in Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow colours – sports a 3D TVS emblem on its tank extensions, and has split seats with a full-size pillion grab handle. It’s equipped with a full-LED headlight – with the headlight itself divided into three sections by the angular LED daytime running lights – as well as LED-tail-lights, resembling the horn-like elements seen on the TVS Apache RR 310.

Ground clearance for the TVS Raider is rated at 180 mm, while seat height is pegged at 780 mm. The Raider gets 17-inch alloy wheels, and a five-step-adjustable rear monoshock.

Even the disc variant of the Raider will only have a drum brake at the rear. Image: TVS

As standard, the TVS Raider comes with a reverse LCD digital instrument cluster, but higher variants of the motorcycle will be equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT display featuring TVS’ SmartXonnect suite of connected features with Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist functionality.

The Raider’s 125 cc, three-valve engine (which is both air- and oil-cooled) produces 11.3 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm; the engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. TVS claims the Raider will complete the 0-60 kph run in a mere 5.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 99 kph.

A reverse LCD instrument cluster is standard on the Raider. Image: TVS

Additionally, the Raider gets two ride modes – Eco and Power. Eco mode activates the engine stop-start system, which switches the engine off when it comes to a halt in a bid to enhance fuel efficiency. Power, of course, is tuned to deliver crisper throttle response.

Some other features that will attract attention include under-seat storage, side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and an optional USB charger.

