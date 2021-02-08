FP Trending

TVS Motors has launched the TVS iQube electric scooter in New Delhi. The electric scooter will be available in select dealerships across Delhi at an on-road price of Rs 1,08,012. Compared to its immediate rivals like Ather 450 X and Bajaj Chetak, the TVS iQube Electric Scooter is the first premium electric scooter from the company in Delhi. TVS launched the electric scooter in the National Capital followed by the Delhi government's announcement of the new electric vehicle (EV) policy called "Switch Delhi."

It comes equipped with a 4.4 kW (6 bhp) electric motor that produces a peak torque output of 140 Nm. The scooter manages a top speed of 78 kmph (approx.) in sports mode. In eco mode, the scooter manages 75 km on a single charge and 55 km on sports mode.

It also comes with the next-generation TVS SmartXonnect platform with Bluetooth connectivity. The scooty gets an advanced TFT instrument console, and dedicated iQube app, which offers features like remote battery charge status, geo-fencing, last parked location, navigation assist, as well as incoming call and text message alerts. It also gets some innovative features like day and night display, Q-park assist, regenerative braking, LED headlights, and taillights. Customers can book the scooter online, through the website, or at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

The company is offering customers comprehensive charging support, ranging across multiple charging options. Customers can also avail SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with live charging status, bluetooth connectivity, and radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled security.

Right now, there are seven charging locations installed in Delhi and the company is also looking at developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in the city, by expanding the charging network with more dealer partners.