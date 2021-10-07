Thursday, October 07, 2021Back to
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India with prices starting at Rs 73,400: Check specs, features, rivals

The TVS Jupiter 125 costs around Rs 8,000 more than the base 110 cc Jupiter; claims to have the longest-in-class seat and best-in-segment fuel efficiency.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2021 16:37:18 IST

The TVS Jupiter 125 has been launched in India today, with prices for the larger-capacity Jupiter starting at Rs 73,400, which makes it around Rs 8,000 more expensive than the entry-level 110 cc Jupiter. There will be a total of three variants of the Jupiter 125 - front drum brake/steel wheels (Rs 73,400), front drum brake/alloy wheels (Rs 76,800) and front disc brake/alloy wheels (Rs 81,300, all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Since its launch in 2013, the Jupiter has found over 4.5 million buyers and has firmly established itself as India's second highest-selling scooter, but with TVS witnessing 22 percent of all scooter buyers now demanding a 125 cc model, the company has rolled out the bigger Jupiter 125, which it says is new from the ground up.

The TVS Jupiter 125 is built on an all-new platform, and utilises a new chassis. Image: TVS

The TVS Jupiter 125 is built on an all-new platform, and utilises a new chassis. Image: TVS

TVS says the Jupiter 125 is built on a new platform and utilises a new chassis. The five-litre fuel tank is built into the floor of the scooter fuel filler cap is now integrated on the inside of the front apron; the Jupiter 125 has the longest seat in its class (65 mm longer than the 110 cc Jupiter's), and TVS claims the scooter can accommodate two full-face helmets in its 32-litre underseat storage.

The TVS Jupiter 125's 125 cc engine is a new unit, and is said to bless the scooter with best-in-class initial acceleration. With an integrated starter generator, the Jupiter 125 has an idle start-stop technology, which helps boost fuel efficiency. That said, TVS hasn't yet revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for its newest 125 cc scooter.

The Jupiter 125 also features an LED headlight, LED light guides integrated into the front apron, LED filaments for the tail-light, an all-metal body, a part-digital instrument cluster (with Bluetooth connectivity set to be offered at a later date), a side-stand engine cut-off function and an optional USB smartphone charging socket.

The Jupiter 125 will rival the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Honda Grazia and Hero Destini.

