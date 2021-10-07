Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
At long last, the TVS Jupiter 125 is set to be launched in India today. For years, the Jupiter has been the mainstay of TVS’ scooter range, having maintained a vice-like grip on the second spot on the list of India’s highest-selling scooters. Being second only to the insanely popular Honda Activa, the Jupiter has been updated with newer features over time, but has only available in 110 cc form so far. With the market moving to larger-capacity scooters, the time is right for the arrival of the TVS Jupiter 125, which will rival popular offerings from Honda, Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.
At this time, not much is known about the Jupiter 125, but a teaser confirms the bigger-hearted scooter will come with LED daytime-running lights integrated into the apron. Expect to see the same, three-valve, 125 cc engine that powers the Ntorq 125, in possibly a slightly different state of tune, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and a few other segment-first features.
The Jupiter 125 will rival the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Honda Grazia and Hero Destini. Prices are set to be a fair bit higher than the prices for the 110 cc model, which currently range from Rs 65-75,000 (ex-showroom).
