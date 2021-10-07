Thursday, October 07, 2021Back to
TVS Jupiter 125 launch highlights: Larger-capacity Jupiter priced at Rs 73,400, features idle start-stop tech

tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2021 15:54:29 IST

The TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to sport a small premium over the 110 cc model; to go up against the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Grazia, Hero Destini.

highlights

  • 16:10 (IST)

    TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India with prices starting at Rs 73,400: Check specs, features, rivals- Technology News, Firstpost

    The TVS Jupiter 125 costs around Rs 8,000 more than the base 110 cc Jupiter; claims to have the longest-in-class seat and best-in-segment fuel efficiency.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 15:53 (IST)

    TVS Jupiter 125 price

    The TVS Jupiter 125 has been launched at a price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • 15:53 (IST)

    TVS Jupiter 125 has floor-mounted fuel tank, start-stop tech

    The TVS Jupiter 125's 125 cc engine is a new unit, and is said to bless the scooter with best-in-class initial acceleration. With an integrated starter generator, the Jupiter 125 has an idle start-stop technology, which helps boost fuel efficiency, and the floor-mounted fuel tank is said to give the Jupiter 125 an enviable range.

  • 15:47 (IST)

    TVS Jupiter 125 platform details

    TVS says the Jupiter 125 is built on a new platform and utilises a new chassis. The fuel filler cap is now integrated on the inside of the front apron; the Jupiter 125 has the longest seat in its class, and TVS claims it can accommodate two full-face helmets in its underseat storage.

  • 15:44 (IST)

    TVS Jupiter 125 revealed

    Here it is! Your first look at the TVS Jupiter 125. More details to follow.

  • 15:36 (IST)

    TVS Jupiter 125 launch begins!

    TVS kicks off the launch of the Jupiter by highlighting it has sold over 4.5 million units of the scooter since its launch in 2013, and notes that 22 percent scooter buyers today look for a 125 cc commuter scooter. This is the gap the Jupiter 125 will fill.

  • 15:25 (IST)

    Follow the Jupiter 125 launch LIVE

    You can watch the launch of the TVS Jupiter 125 live right here.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywXMuIYEM_I

  • 15:00 (IST)

    TVS Jupiter 125: Styling tweaks

    The 125 cc version of the TVS Jupiter is unlikely to look too far removed from the 110 cc model (pictured here), and is expected to retain the same core design. However, it is expected to feature different alloy wheels and a number of styling tweaks to distinguish it from the smaller Jupiter.

  • 14:48 (IST)

    Jupiter joins Ntorq in the 125 cc space

    The Jupiter is not TVS' first 125 cc scooter - that title belongs to the TVS Ntorq (pictured here), which is one of the most popular 125 cc scooters on sale in India today. The Jupiter will join it in the 125 cc space today, but the Jupiter's positioning as a family scooter will distinguish it from the Ntorq. 

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Second 125cc model from TVS in a month

    The Jupiter 125 is the second 125 cc offering from TVS to be launched within a month. In September, the Hosur-based manufacturer launched a new commuter motorcycle, the TVS Raider, and you can read all about it here

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Welcome to the TVS Jupiter 125 launch!

    Good afternoon, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the launch of the TVS Jupiter 125. The unveil and price announcement event starts at 3:30 pm IST, so stick around as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the event!

At long last, the TVS Jupiter 125 is set to be launched in India today. For years, the Jupiter has been the mainstay of TVS’ scooter range, having maintained a vice-like grip on the second spot on the list of India’s highest-selling scooters. Being second only to the insanely popular Honda Activa, the Jupiter has been updated with newer features over time, but has only available in 110 cc form so far. With the market moving to larger-capacity scooters, the time is right for the arrival of the TVS Jupiter 125, which will rival popular offerings from Honda, Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.

At this time, not much is known about the Jupiter 125, but a teaser confirms the bigger-hearted scooter will come with LED daytime-running lights integrated into the apron. Expect to see the same, three-valve, 125 cc engine that powers the Ntorq 125, in possibly a slightly different state of tune, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and a few other segment-first features.

The Jupiter 125 will rival the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Honda Grazia and Hero Destini. Prices are set to be a fair bit higher than the prices for the 110 cc model, which currently range from Rs 65-75,000 (ex-showroom).



