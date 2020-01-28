Tuesday, January 28, 2020Back to
TVS iQube electric two-wheeler launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakh, on-road

TVS will be making 1,000 units and expects to sell around 100 units in the next 3-4 days.


OverdriveJan 28, 2020 10:18:31 IST

TVS motor company made a historic announcement with the launch of their first-ever electric two-wheeler, called the iQube at Rs 1.15 lakh, on-road. The company will be making 1,000 units and expects to sell around 100 units in the next 3-4 days. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company confirms that the iQube was built ground up in India, including software, programming and also an electric motor.

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The scooter has a max speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms in full charge. The iQube Electric comes with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with proprietory next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform and comes with advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app and has multiple features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

TVS iQube electric two-wheeler launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakh, on-road

TVS iQube

TVS iQube Electric comes with innovative features for delivering unmatched conveniences such as Q-park assist, Multi-select economy and power mode, Day and Night display and Regenerative braking and provides a noiseless and comfortable ride.

(Also read: KTM 390 Adventure review: this is the motorcycle to get right now)

Available in a striking white colour, TVS iQube Electric is designed to reflect a contemporary lifestyle and the design is stylish, subtle and functional. It is equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all LED tail lamps and sports an illuminating logo.

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, as well as at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

"TVS Motor is driven by Customer Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the 'Green & Connected' youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform," commented, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

