Monday, December 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Trump tweets about China agreeing to cut import tariffs on cars made in the US

Trump’s tweet did not give any further detail about the tariff cuts.

Reuters Dec 03, 2018 21:03 PM IST

US President Donald Trump said China had agreed to cut import tariffs on American-made cars, buoying shares in BMW and Daimler AG who manufacture in the United States for export to the world’s biggest auto market.

Shares of Chinese car dealers also perked up on hopes that such a move could revitalize the domestic auto market that is poised for its first annual sales contraction in decades amid cooling economic growth and a debilitating US-China trade war.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Trump, fresh from agreeing on a 90-day cease-fire in his trade war with China at the meeting of the G20, said on Twitter “China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the US Currently the tariff is 40 percent”.

The move, if realized, would bolster US carmakers who were hit hard when China ramped up levies on US-made cars in July as part of a broad package of retaliatory tariffs amid the sprawling trade war between Washington and Beijing.

“If they cancel the extra 25 percent tariff on US-made cars, then we will see positive signs for imported cars,” Wang Cun, director of the China Automobile Dealers Association’s import committee, told reporters in Beijing.

Beijing raised tariffs on US auto imports to 40 percent in July, forcing many carmakers to hike prices in a major hit to the roughly $10 billion worth of passenger vehicles the United States sent to China last year.

That put US-made car brands like Tesla Inc and Ford Motor Co’s Lincoln at a major disadvantage as the move came soon after China slashed auto import tariffs for the wider market to 15 percent from 25 percent.

Trump’s tweet did not give any further detail about the tariff cuts, such as when the deal had been reached or a new level for the Chinese levies.

The White House and US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Sunday. China’s commerce and finance ministries did not respond to requests for comment on 3 December.

Shares Climb

In early European trade on Monday, shares in Germany’s BMW, Volkswagen ASG and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler rose between 4-7 percent.

In China, listed car dealers such as Grand Automotive, Pangda Automobile Trade and Sinomach Automobile climbed on the news, with some local carmakers falling back.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to halt new tariffs during talks in Argentina on Saturday, following months of escalating tensions on trade and other issues.

After a 2-1/2 hour dinner with Xi on 1 December in Buenos Aires, Trump agreed to postpone an increase in the tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent that was scheduled for Jan. 1. China agreed to resume purchases of some US farm and energy commodities.

The two sides also agreed to negotiate in the next 90 days over “structural changes” to China’s policies on technology transfers, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and theft, services and agriculture.

Major US automakers said they were unaware of the lower tariffs on exports to China.

The automakers have a previously scheduled meeting with USTR on Monday, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The lower tariffs would be a boost to automakers exporting vehicles to China, including Ford and German carmaker BMW, which exports US-built luxury vehicles to China.

It would also be good news for Tesla that has been hit hard by increased tariffs on the electric cars it imports to China.

The US firm, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has said it will cut prices to make its cars “more affordable” and absorb more of the hit from the tariffs. Tesla is also building a local plant in Shanghai to help it avoid steep tariffs.

The United States currently charges tariffs of 27.5 percent on Chinese vehicles. On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump had directed him to examine all available tools to raise US tariffs on Chinese vehicles to the level that China is charging.

 

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

also see

NewsTracker

US-China decision to not impose higher tariffs de-escalates hostilities temporarily: Moody's

Dec 03, 2018

BMW

BMW to be the first global automaker to launch ride-hailing services in China

Nov 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump renews China tariff threats ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping on sidelines of G20 summit in Argentina

Nov 27, 2018

Apple

US top court hears Apple antitrust dispute case for App Store monopoly abuse

Nov 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Xi Jinping visits Philippines as China, US wrangle for supremacy; protests held in Manila against closer ties with Beijing

Nov 20, 2018

NewsTracker

US agrees to suspend tariffs on China for 90 days to end trade dispute on sidelines of G20 Summit

Dec 02, 2018

science

Black Hole

Black holes are not donut shaped but dynamic fountains of gaseous matter: Study

Dec 03, 2018

Mars Lander

Three Mars landers from US, Europe and China to follow NASA's InSight spacecraft

Dec 03, 2018

gut bacteria

Over 6,000 antibiotic resistance genes found in bacteria that inhabit the gut

Dec 02, 2018

NASA

The next US moon landing program will be by private companies and not NASA

Dec 02, 2018