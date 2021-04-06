Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh

The Triumph Trident 660 is the most affordable Triumph motorcycle on sale in India today.


tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2021 12:05:02 IST

The Triumph Trident 660 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled in 2020, the Trident 660 is the new entry point to Triumph ownership, and follows the launch of the 2021 editions of Triumph’s Modern Classic line-up, which was introduced just last week. Triumph says it has already received 125 confirmed bookings for the Trident 660 in India, and that it will commence deliveries and test rides of the Trident 660 by the end of April.

The Trident 660 is the smallest, most compact motorcycle Triumph makes at present, and is powered by a 660 cc, three-cylinder engine producing 81 hp and 64 Nm of torque. It has a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

As standard, the Trident 660 is equipped with a Showa 41mm USD fork, a Showa monoshock with preload adjustment, and brakes by Nissin (twin 310mm disc brakes up front, a single 255mm disc brake at the rear). Dual-channel ABS is standard.

Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh

Deliveries of the Triumph Trident 660 will commence end-April. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

Other features of the Triumph Trident 660 include switchable traction control, a colour TFT display, two ride modes and all-LED lighting.

There will be a total of four colour options for the Trident 660 – Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Crystal White, Sapphire Black and Matt Jet Black and Silver Ice.

Low cost of ownership is what Triumph is promising with the Trident 660, which it says has a class-leading 16,000 km service interval, and a 2-year, unlimited mileage warranty. The company also claims it also has the lowest service workshop time in the class.

At present, the Triumph Trident 660 has two main rivals – the Kawasaki Z650 and the Honda CB650R. The Z650, at Rs 6.18 lakh, is notably more affordable than the Trident, but the CB650R, at Rs 8.67 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), is over Rs 1.70 lakh more expensive.

