And finally, it's here. The most anticipated motorcycle from Triumph, the 2020 Tiger 900 has been launched in India. Available in three variants, the GT ― range starter ― is priced at Rs 13.70 lakh, whereas the off-road spec Rally variant will be available at Rs 14.35 lakh. The top of the line Rally Pro variant has been positioned at Rs 15.50 lakh. The on-road prices of three variants are expected to be around Rs 16.36 lakh ― GT, Rs 17.11 lakh ― Rally and Rs 18.34 for the Rally Pro variant.

Similar to the Street Triple RS launched earlier this year, the 2020 Tiger 900 is being brought to the country through the CKD route as well. Dealerships across the country had already started accepting bookings with a token of Rs 50,000 on the company's dedicated website. We believe the deliveries should commence shortly.

While the overall silhouette of the Tiger 900 does remind you of its predecessor, Triumph has made it sharper and leaner in profile. This can be seen with the compact headlight unit, with a passing resemblance to that of the new-gen Honda Africa Twin. During our first ride experience in Morocco, we did find the throw of the lights to be better than its predecessor but saying that Rohit also mentioned that larger aftermarket auxiliary lights should make the experience better.

While the beak was optional for the XR and XRx range, the GT gets it as a standard fitment. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyre combination for the GT and 21-inch front and 17-inch read combo for the Rally and Rally Pro models are unchanged. The instrumentation is a large 7-inch unit that offers all the goodies of smartphone pairing, mode selector, navigation and also controls to operate your GoPro camera.

Powering the Tiger 900 is a new 888cc 12-valve, liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that makes a peak power of 95.2PS and a peak torque of 87Nm. Triumph says that the power output is 9 percent more than the previous generation in the mid-range, while the torque output is 10 percent more than the previous generation. The new engine features a new crankshaft that improves character and sound, a new balancer to manage the new firing order, and new camshafts, pistons and con-rods. The highlight of the new design of the Tiger 900's chassis is the lightweight construction. The new model is 5kg lighter than the previous one, which has been achieved with a new lightweight modular chassis comprising of a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on aluminium rear subframe and bolt-on hangers, new lighter weight engine and high specification suspension and brakes. Read our detailed first ride review of Triumph Tiger 900 here.