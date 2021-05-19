Overdrive

Triumph has launched two limited edition motorcycles in India - the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm at Rs 9.65 lakh and the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition, at Rs 13.75 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India), bringing the limited-edition count of the Bonneville range on offer in India to three, following the launch of the Street Twin Gold Line in April this year. As the name suggests, this limited-edition Scrambler 1200 pays tribute to the legacy of the late movie star, motorcycle enthusiast and racer, Steve McQueen.

The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition remains mechanically identical to the all-new Scrambler 1200 XE that made its global debut last month and features a host of custom Triumph accessories that now come factory-fitted to this motorcycle, making it the highest-specced Scrambler 1200 up to this point in time.

Aesthetically, what sets the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition apart from the XE are its exclusive competition green paint scheme, its premium brown bench seat with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding, the brushed foil knee pads, hand-painted gold lining, gold heritage Triumph logos, a dedicated Steve McQueen tank graphic, brushed aluminium Monza cap and brushed stainless steel tank strap.

Other stand-out features include the laser-cut and pressed aluminium radiator guard, the electro-polished finished engine protection dresser bars that offer additional protection to the clutch and alternator covers and unique Steve McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp.

The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is powered by Triumph's latest 1200cc, eight-valve parallel-twin which puts out 90 hp at 7,250 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,500 rpm, which will be more than enough to help channel your inner McQueen when venturing off the beaten path.

Just 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models will be available worldwide, and each bike is individually numbered on the billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser-etched Steve McQueen signature.

Like the Steve McQueen Edition, the Street Scrambler Sandstorm too gets a distinct paint scheme along with a host of premium accessories which come as standard.

Each 900 Sandstorm model sports a matte Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the tank, a matte Storm Grey factory-fitted high-level front mudguard, premium Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard, incorporating a compact LED taillight and number plate light (market restrictions may apply), plus a heavy-duty aluminium sump guard, a headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding and protective rubber knee pads on the tank.

The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is powered by the 900 cc, high-torque Bonneville twin-cylinder engine, which has now been updated to comply with the latest Euro 5 (and Bharat Stage VI) emission standards. The liquid-cooled engine churns out 65 hp at 7,250 rpm, while peak torque is 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm.

Just 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition will be produced worldwide. Triumph has allotted a total of 25 units of both limited-edition motorcycles for the Indian market.