Overdrive

Triumph has rolled out the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition that features the unique 007 design scheme and the production will be limited to only 250 units across the globe. The bike was inspired by the custom Scrambler 1200 featured in 'No Time To Die'. It is powered by a 1200cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that pushes 90PS of power and pulls 110Nm of torque.

The bike features a Brembo braking system with dual-channel ABS, LED headlamps, cornering ABS, traction control, heated grips, illuminated backlit switches, torque-assist clutch, cruise control, 6 riding modes, Ohlins rear mono-shock, Showa inverted telescopic forks, and smartphone connectivity.

The bike gets premium 007 bodywork that includes exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding, leather seat with embroidered logo and unique Bond TFT instrument startup screen. The paint scheme of the bike is inspired by the bike ridden by James Bond in the twenty-fifth film.

The bike also gets blacked-out finishes across the body, like the black anodized rear and high-level front mudguard, forks, engine badges with gold accents, swing arm and sprocket cover. The fog lights with unique black anodized shrouds only accent the scrambler style of the bike. Other cosmetic highlights include the arrow silencer with carbon fibre end caps, machined front brake reservoir, black rear wheel adjusters and stainless steel headlight grill. Each bike will get a numbered edition plaque and unique badging with a special Bond handover pack.