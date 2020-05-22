Friday, May 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Triumph rolls out Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition with unique 007 design scheme

The bike was inspired by the custom Scrambler 1200 featured in 'No Time To Die'.


OverdriveMay 22, 2020 18:19:29 IST

Triumph has rolled out the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition that features the unique 007 design scheme and the production will be limited to only 250 units across the globe. The bike was inspired by the custom Scrambler 1200 featured in 'No Time To Die'. It is powered by a 1200cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that pushes 90PS of power and pulls 110Nm of torque.

Triumph rolls out Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition with unique 007 design scheme

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition

The bike features a Brembo braking system with dual-channel ABS, LED headlamps, cornering ABS, traction control, heated grips, illuminated backlit switches, torque-assist clutch, cruise control, 6 riding modes, Ohlins rear mono-shock, Showa inverted telescopic forks, and smartphone connectivity.

The bike gets premium 007 bodywork that includes exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding, leather seat with embroidered logo and unique Bond TFT instrument startup screen. The paint scheme of the bike is inspired by the bike ridden by James Bond in the twenty-fifth film.

The bike also gets blacked-out finishes across the body, like the black anodized rear and high-level front mudguard, forks, engine badges with gold accents, swing arm and sprocket cover. The fog lights with unique black anodized shrouds only accent the scrambler style of the bike. Other cosmetic highlights include the arrow silencer with carbon fibre end caps, machined front brake reservoir, black rear wheel adjusters and stainless steel headlight grill. Each bike will get a numbered edition plaque and unique badging with a special Bond handover pack.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

This low slung Triumph Bonneville Bobber will launch in India on 29 March

Mar 29, 2017
This low slung Triumph Bonneville Bobber will launch in India on 29 March
Triumph inaugurates new dealership in Indore

triumph

Triumph inaugurates new dealership in Indore

Jul 24, 2015
Auto Expo 2016: Triumph to showcase new Bonneville range

triumph

Auto Expo 2016: Triumph to showcase new Bonneville range

Dec 29, 2015
Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles partnership to be formally announced on 24 January

Bajaj Triumph

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles partnership to be formally announced on 24 January

Jan 16, 2020
Triumph Street Twin first ride review

triumph street twin

Triumph Street Twin first ride review

Jun 22, 2016
Triumph opens new dealership in Vijayawada

triumph motorcycles india

Triumph opens new dealership in Vijayawada

Sep 26, 2016

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020