Overdrive

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Bonneville T100 and T120 Black edition for Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh respectively. The bikes are based on the standard T100 and T120, except for the black colour scheme. The black edition replaces chrome elements on the standard versions with blacked-out components and these include the engine, mirrors, indicators, exhaust and the wheels.

The Bonneville range has the highest selling bikes in India and across the world of the British bikemaker. The addition of the black variants extends the modern classic range with fresh new choices.

The black editions are powered by the same engine on the standard bikes, there is no change of output on these new bikes. The Bonneville T100 is powered by a 900cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox that makes 55PS of power and 77 Nm of torque.

And the Bonneville T120 gets a 1,200cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that pushes 80PS of power and 105 Nm of torque. The bikes maintain their classic look, but they do not miss out on the modern-day toys. Both bikes get ride-by-wire, switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch and dual-channel ABS. The T120 gets heated grips, DRL headlights and two riding modes - Road and Rain.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head at Triumph Motorcycles India said, "We are excited to introduce the new members of our Bonneville range in India. The T100 Black and T120 Black have taken forward the heritage of the Bonneville family with classic design and modern capabilities. The Black Editions are a tribute to the legendary 1959 Bonneville and incorporate the styling and character of the Bonneville DNA. Both the motorcycles are being offered with Triumph Motorcycles' custom accessory range and the riders can choose from more than 150 high-quality accessories to make their Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black customized to reflect their personality."