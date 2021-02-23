Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
Triumph Bonneville range updated for 2021, includes limited-run Street Twin ‘Gold Line’

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville models benefit from weight reduction, upgraded suspension and brakes, added features and cosmetic changes.


Triumph Motorcycles has lifted the covers off the 2021 Bonneville family, with all models in the Modern Classic range receiving a slew of updates aimed at injecting some visual freshness and improving performance and comfort. The variants have been rejigged, but the core models – the Bonneville T100, T120, Street Twin, Speedmaster and Bobber – continue as before. The line-up now also includes the limited-edition Street Twin ‘Gold Line’. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new on the 2021 Triumph Bonneville models.

Cast aluminium wheels and a new seat are key additions for the 2021 Triumph Street Twin. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

2021 Triumph Street Twin details

The highest-selling model in the Triumph Modern Classic family is the Street Twin, which has received a few key updates for 2021. It now features cast aluminium wheels (18-inch front, 17-inch rear) with machined-spoke detailing, a new ribbed bench seat with enhanced cushioning for improved comfort, redesigned side panel and decals, throttle body finishers and a brushed aluminium headlight bracket. The 900 cc engine is BS6-compliant and produces 65 hp and 80 Nm of torque.

Just 1,000 examples of the Triumph Street Twin Gold Line edition will be built. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

Accompanying the standard model for 2021 is the Triumph Street Twin ‘Gold Line’ edition, which sports a unique paintjob and hand-painted gold lining. Just 1,000 examples of the Street Twin Gold Line will be built, and market-specific allocations will be basis region-wise demand.

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 benefits from a 10 hp rise in power output. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 details

For 2021, Triumph has axed the T100 Black, but the standard Bonneville T100 gets a handful of vital changes and additions. Its 900 cc engine now makes 65 hp – a jump of 10 hp over the outgoing bike – but the same 80 Nm of torque as before.

Weight has been reduced by 4 kg (including 2.9 kg worth of weight savings coming from the updated engine), and the T100 also gets a new, 41mm cartridge fork up front and a two-piston front brake calliper by Brembo, which promises to improve stopping distance and brake feel.

Other updates include a revised instrument cluster and blacked-out engine and cam covers.

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T120 Black are lighter by 7kg. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

2021 Triumph Bonneville T120, T120 Black details

Weight reduction is a highlight of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T120 Black. Both bikes are now 7 kg lighter than before, and a lighter crank shaft promises to improve response from the 1,200 cc, twin-cylinder engine, which produces 80 hp and 105 Nm of torque.

Cruise control is now standard, and the ride modes have been enhanced to adjust throttle map and traction control settings. Also new are the lighter aluminium wire-spoke wheels – which promises to improve agility – and a new, two-piston front brake calliper by Brembo, paired with twin 310mm discs.

New for the 2021 Triumph Speedmaster are a fatter 47mm Showa fork and 'comfort' seats. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

2021 Triumph Speedmaster details

The updated Triumph Speedmaster retains its 1,200 cc twin-cylinder engine, but Triumph says engine response has been improved thanks to lower engine inertia and the company has also worked on improving power delivery across the rev range. Power output stands at 78 hp and 106 Nm of torque.

The big cruiser gets a new split seat setup, with ‘comfort’ seats now on offer for the rider and pillion. Also new for the 2021 Speedmaster is a thicker, 47mm Showa fork, updated instrument cluster and two new colour schemes – red and a dual-tone black-and-white.

A highlight of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is its larger, 12-litre fuel tank. Image: Triumph Motorcycles

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber details

Among vital changes for the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber are a larger, 12-litre fuel tank – up from the previous model’s 9-litre tank – and the fact that there is no Bobber Black any more, but its features and specifications have been incorporated into the standard Bobber.

So, the Bobber now gets a 16-inch front wheel as standard, shod in fat Avon Cobra rubber. What’s also new for 2021 are the standard twin 310mm discs up front with two dual-piston callipers by Brembo, a fatter, 47mm Showa fork (replacing the 41mm KYB fork).
An all-LED headlight and cruise control are now standard as well.

2021 Triumph Bonneville range coming to India soon

The wait for Triumph’s updated Bonneville models won’t be a long one. Bookings for the 2021 Bonneville family will open shortly in India, and worldwide deliveries of the updated bikes are set to commence in March itself. However, Triumph Motorcycles India hasn’t clarified the exact launch timeframe for the updated Modern Classic bikes. We shall update this space once we have the final launch dates. Stay tuned.

