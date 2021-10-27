tech2 News Staff

Having introduced the limited-edition Street Twin Gold Line earlier this year – all units of which have since been sold – Triumph Motorcycles has now rolled out similar Gold Line editions of other motorcycles from its Modern Classics range, including the Bonneville T100 and T120, Street Scrambler, Speedmaster, Bonneville Bobber and the Scrambler 1200 XE and XC.

Triumph says these special editions will feature a hand-applied gold line, using a soft-bristled sword-liner brush. The company says the paints used for the gold lining are specially formulated by mixing a powered colour with a cellulose lacquer for exactly the right consistency, as normal automotive paint is too thin for brush work. The artist adds the finishing detail to each Gold Line Edition by signing their work with their initials.

Based on the updated versions of these motorcycles launched this year, all of these editions – save for the Scrambler 1200 twins – will be launched in India early in 2022, and will be priced at a premium over the regular models. These won’t be limited by number, but will only be available for a period of one year. Let’s take a closer look at each of these Gold Line editions.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition

Specific to the Triumph Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition are a ‘Silver Ice’ fuel tank, mudguards and side panels, with a ‘Competition Green’ tank infill, hand-painted gold lining and a ‘gold line’ logo. There’s a new white and gold Bonneville T100 logo and a Silver Ice flyscreen is available as an accessory.

Triumph Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition

Exclusive to the Triumph Street Scrambler Gold Edition is a ‘Matt Pacific Blue’ tank with a graphite stripe, gold Triumph tank logos and a gold line logo. There’s gold lining alongside the tank stripe and around the brushed foil knee pads. The mudguards are finished in ‘Matt Jet Black’, there’s a new gold Street Scrambler logo and a ‘Matt Pacific Blue’ fly screen and high-level mudguard will be offered as accessories.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition

The livery of the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition combines a ‘Silver Ice’ fuel tank with a ‘Sapphire Black’ twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pads, all edged with hand-painted gold lining and the ‘gold line’ logo. The headlight bowl, mudguards and side panels are finished in Sapphire Black with gold and silver Bonneville Speedmaster logos and hand-painted gold lining. A shorter front mudguard finished in Sapphire Black will be offered as an accessory.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition

Helping the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition stand out is the ‘Carnival Red’ paint for the fuel tank and mudguards, gold Triumph tank logos, Sapphire Black paint for the side panels, twin-stripe design and brushed foil knee pads, edged with hand-painted gold lining.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition

Just like the T100, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition also features ‘Silver Ice’ fuel tank, mudguards and side panels, with a ‘Competition Green’ tank infill, hand-painted gold lining and a ‘gold line’ logo. There’s a new white and gold Bonneville T100 logo and a Silver Ice fly screen is available as an accessory.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition

For a stealthier appearance, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition gets a ‘Matt Sapphire Black’ finish for the fuel tank, front and rear mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels. There’s a ‘Matt Silver Ice’ fuel tank infill, ‘Matt Silver Ice’ side panel stripe graphics with black and gold Bonneville T120 Black logos and hand-painted gold lining.