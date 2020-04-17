Overdrive

Triumph India has confirmed the new launch date for the 2020 Street Triple RS, that is scheduled to happen on 22 April 2020. Since the whole country is under a lockdown, the British motorcycle manufacturer will be doing an online launch on its Twitter profile. The middle-weight naked sport gets a revised styling with a more aggressive front, additional features, and a BSVI compliant engine.

The new 2020 Street Triple RS looks more aggressive and it is very evident as well, the twin LED headlamps have been revised for the undaunted look and the integrated DRLs accents it further. Apart from the freshly designed face, the flyscreen, body panels, seat cowl, belly pan, side panels and rear unit have been re-done to give the bike a sporty look. The TFT instrument console sports new graphics and features like Bluetooth connectivity and GoPro controls as well.

The 765cc inline 3-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with Triumph shift assist makes a power of 122PS and 79Nm of torque, the power still remains the same as of the outgoing model but the torque has gone up from 77Nm. The engineers have reduced the rotational inertia by seven percent which has resulted in a strong low and mid-range, and a bi-directional quickshifter helps with seamless shifting.

The bike sits on 17-inch 5-spoke cast aluminium alloy wheels with 41mm upside-down forks for the front and fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 for the rear. Braking is done by twin 310mm floating discs from Brembo for the front wheel and single 220mm disc for the rear wheel.

The outgoing model of the Street Triple RS is for Rs 11.13 lakh and the new Street Triple RS may be priced at a figure north of Rs 11.4 lakh. It will lock horns with the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 and the Suzuki GSX-750

