The 2020 Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh for the Mid variant, going up to Rs 11.30 lakh for the top-spec Premium automatic variant, all prices ex-showroom. Deliveries are set to begin mid-October, while Toyota has announced that it will offer a free service package to customers who have booked the Urban Cruiser already. The variant-wise pricing for the Toyota Urban Cruiser is as follows (all prices ex-showroom):

Mid-variant

1.5 petrol (5MT) - Rs 8.40 lakh

1.5 petrol (4AT) - Rs 9.80 lakh

High-variant

1.5 petrol (5MT) - Rs 9.15 lakh

1.5 petrol (4AT) - Rs 10.65 lakh

Premium-variant

1.5 petrol (5MT) - Rs 9.80 lakh

1.5 petrol (4AT) - Rs 11.30 lakh

Stylistically, the Toyota Urban Cruiser differentiates itself from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with a grille designed to mimic the Toyota Fortuner full-size SUV, and redesigned bumpers front and rear. It will also be available in a Rust Brown shade unique to the Toyota (seen above), apart from five other colours.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser range starts with the Mid-variant, which as the name suggests, carries features typical of a mid-spec VXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This includes LED lighting all around, in the dual-projector headlights, fog lamps and tail lights, apart from auto climate control, 2DIN audio system with steering mounted control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, two airbags and ABS with EBD.

Like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza on which it's based, the Toyota Urban Cruiser specifications show that it is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, with 105PS and 138Nm of torque. The manual variants get a 5-speed gearbox, while the automatic variants use a 4-speed torque convertor, as well as mild-hybrid assistance via SHVS technology. The manual variant has a certified fuel efficiency of 17.03kmpl, while the automatic has been certified at 18.76kmpl. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered with a 3-year/1,00,000km warranty, bundled with roadside assistance. The Toyota Urban Cruiser, on average, carries a Rs 5,000 premium to it, as compared to an equivalent Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza variant, with the top-most automatic variant undercutting the Brezza by Rs 10,000.

Rivals to the Toyota Urban Cruiser will of course include the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and recently launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.