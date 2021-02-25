Thursday, February 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Toyota RAV4 spied on test in India, hybrid SUV has a pure-electric range of 75km

The Toyota RAV4 could be shipped to India in CBU form; likely to be priced between Rs 50-60 lakh.


OverdriveFeb 25, 2021 14:13:00 IST

A set of spy images have appeared that show the current-gen Toyota RAV4 undergoing testing in India. This undisguised test mule was spotted in Pune and could be a unit imported into the country for homologation purposes. Toyota India may be considering CKD production or even bringing in fully imported units under the 2,500 non-homologation rule to gauge customer interest before more investment is put into the project.

The fifth-gen RAV4 pairs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to an electric motor on each axle, giving it AWD capabilities. The petrol engine makes 185 hp and 227 Nm. The electric motor on the front axle makes 182 hp and 270 Nm while the one at the back puts out 54 hp and 121 Nm. An 18.1 kWh battery feeds the electric motors, while a CVT helps put this power down on the road. The RAV4 has a claimed pure-electric range of 75 km and a top speed of 180 kph. A 2.0-litre naturally aspirated direct-injection petrol with 127 hp and 203 Nm is also available in 2WD or with a torque-vectoring AWD system.

Toyota RAV4 spied on test in India, hybrid SUV has a pure-electric range of 75km

The Toyota RAV4 combines a petrol engine with two electric motors. Image: Ayush Nimkar

This generation of the Toyota RAV4 made its global debut at the 2018 New York Motor Show and is based on the firm's TNGA platform. Featuring the sharp lines and edges that are a common sight on newer Toyotas now, the RAV4 comes with features such as LED lighting, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone air conditioning, powered tailgate, 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and so on.

The Toyota RAV4 was one of the earliest monocoque soft roaders to come to market when it first debuted in 1994. It now competes with the likes of the Honda CR-V, the Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson. If launched in India, we expect to see it priced around Rs 50-60 lakh, including taxes and duties.

Spy image source: Ayush Nimkar

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

toyota india

Toyota India looking to launch luxury premium Alphard MPV

Aug 31, 2016
Toyota India looking to launch luxury premium Alphard MPV
Toyota U-Trust expands its business to 59 markets across 19 states in India

toyota

Toyota U-Trust expands its business to 59 markets across 19 states in India

Jul 17, 2015
Toyota India receives over 10,000 bookings for the Fortuner

toyota india

Toyota India receives over 10,000 bookings for the Fortuner

Jan 23, 2017
Toyota Innova Crysta petrol to launch in India around Diwali

toyota innova crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta petrol to launch in India around Diwali

May 31, 2016
Toyota Fortuner facelift to launch in India today: All we know so far

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner facelift to launch in India today: All we know so far

Jan 06, 2021
India-bound next-gen Toyota Fortuner to have new engine options

next-gen toyota india fortuner will have new engine options

India-bound next-gen Toyota Fortuner to have new engine options

Apr 29, 2016

science

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021
Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021