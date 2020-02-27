Thursday, February 27, 2020Back to
Toyota launches Vellfire MPV with hybrid-technology in India at a price of Rs 79.5 lakh

OverdriveFeb 27, 2020 11:26:01 IST

Toyota launched the Vellfire in India at a starting price of Rs 79.5 lakh ex-showroom. The MPV is available in a single Executive Lounge variant in India with seven-seater configuration. The Vellfire comes with hybrid-technology and is available in four colour options — burning white, pearl white, graphite and black.

Dimensions of the Vellfire sits at 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm wide and 1,895 mm in height, which makes it look taller than its competitors. In terms of the exterior styling, the Vellfire sports a vertical nose with chrome inserts and split headlamps, while at the rear it gets a clean layout with LED taillamps.

Toyota Vellfire MPV.

Under the hood, the Vellfire gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine with 117PS, coupled with two electric motors, a 143PS in the front and 68PS at the rear. Both the motors combine to give an all-wheel-drive system to the MPV.

Inside the cabin, the Vellfire comes with a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto in the dashboard along with 13-inch screens for rear passengers. Interior of the Vellfire can be customized with a choice of two colour options- beige and black. The Vellfire comes with three rows of seats with the second row having captain seats and the last row with a bench seat good for three passengers. However, the second row is the main highlight with all the bells and whistles to go with, including electrically operated controls, footrests and a folding desk.

Bookings for the Vellfire have started and it will directly rival with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in Indian markets.

