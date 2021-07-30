Friday, July 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta prices to be hiked from 1 August: Here’s how much more you’ll have to pay

Citing rising input costs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will increase prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta by two percent.


OverdriveJul 30, 2021 12:52:58 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta will rise by two percent from 1 August. Depending on the variant, this is a Rs 33,000 to 49,000 increase in ex-showroom prices of Toyota’s hot-selling MPV. At present, prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta start from Rs 16.52 lakh and go up to Rs 24.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Toyota says this price hike is a measure to offset rising input costs. These costs usually include the price of raw materials, logistics and other related expenses. However, Toyota assures it has worked to lessen the impact of spiralling input costs for potential buyers.

The current-gen Toyota Innova Crysta received a facelift in 2020. Image: Toyota

The current-gen Toyota Innova Crysta received a facelift in 2020. Image: Toyota

Toyota launched the facelifted Innova Crysta in India in November last year. The MPV has been at the core of the firm's business in India, along with the Toyota Fortuner SUV, with the mechanically-related Toyota Hilux pick-up set to join the range soon.

The Toyota Innova Crysta's engines were updated to BS6-spec earlier this and those remain unchanged here. These are a 2.7-litre petrol that makes 166 hp and 245 Nm and a 2.4-litre diesel that makes 150 hp and 343 Nm with the five-speed manual gearbox (360 Nm with the six-speed auto). The petrol engine is also available with the same gearbox choices.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Toyota

Toyota Camry Hybrid, Vellfire buyers to get longer battery warranty starting August

Jul 28, 2021
Toyota Camry Hybrid, Vellfire buyers to get longer battery warranty starting August
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sponsor Toyota says no TV ads, officials at opening ceremony due to absence of spectators

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sponsor Toyota says no TV ads, officials at opening ceremony due to absence of spectators

Jul 19, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021