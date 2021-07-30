Overdrive

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta will rise by two percent from 1 August. Depending on the variant, this is a Rs 33,000 to 49,000 increase in ex-showroom prices of Toyota’s hot-selling MPV. At present, prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta start from Rs 16.52 lakh and go up to Rs 24.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Toyota says this price hike is a measure to offset rising input costs. These costs usually include the price of raw materials, logistics and other related expenses. However, Toyota assures it has worked to lessen the impact of spiralling input costs for potential buyers.

Toyota launched the facelifted Innova Crysta in India in November last year. The MPV has been at the core of the firm's business in India, along with the Toyota Fortuner SUV, with the mechanically-related Toyota Hilux pick-up set to join the range soon.

The Toyota Innova Crysta's engines were updated to BS6-spec earlier this and those remain unchanged here. These are a 2.7-litre petrol that makes 166 hp and 245 Nm and a 2.4-litre diesel that makes 150 hp and 343 Nm with the five-speed manual gearbox (360 Nm with the six-speed auto). The petrol engine is also available with the same gearbox choices.