Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has launched the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition in the country. This festive season offering is offered on the GX variant of the popular MPV and adds some sizeable tech features to the MPV at no added cost. The variant is expected to be on sale for a limited period with prices starting from Rs 17.18 lakh for the petrol manual seven-seat model.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition comes fitted with 360-degree cameras, a head-up display, a tyre pressure monitor, wireless charger, door sill lighting in 16 colours and a cabin air ioniser. Other features carried over from earlier include a larger infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay keyless entry, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, auto rear AC, easy-folding seats, cooled storage spaces, front parking sensors, app-based connected-car tech and seven airbags.

The Innova Crysta's engines were updated to BS6-spec earlier and those remain unchanged here. These are a 2.7-litre petrol that makes 166 hp and 245 Nm and a 2.4-litre diesel that makes 150 hp and 343 Nm with the five-speed manual or 360 Nm with the six-speed auto. The petrol engine is also available with the same gearbox options.

The limited-edition Toyota Innova is available with all seating and powertrains options of the GX variant. The seven-seater petrol auto is priced at Rs 18.54 lakh while the petrol manual eight-seater costs Rs 17.23 lakh. The diesel variant starts at Rs 18.99 lakh for the seven-seater manual while the auto is Rs 20.30 lakh. The diesel eight-seater starts from Rs 19.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).