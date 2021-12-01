Wednesday, December 01, 2021Back to
Toyota Hilux pick-up truck set to be launched in India early in 2022, will rival the Isuzu V-Cross

The Hilux will be the third model in India based on Toyota’s IMV platform alongside the Fortuner and Innova, and will borrow several components from these vehicles.


OverdriveDec 01, 2021 13:18:35 IST

Toyota India will launch the Toyota Hilux lifestyle pick-up in India in the second half of January 2022. This confirms earlier rumours of the carmaker readying the Hilux for an India launch. The Hilux will be the third model from the Japanese carmaker's IMV platform, alongside the Fortuner and Innova, and is expected to share quite a few components with these vehicles. The 2021 Toyota Hilux should be locally assembled in the country and will compete with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

The India-spec Toyota Hilux is expected to get the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel as in the facelifted Toyota Fortuner. This motor makes 204 hp and 500 Nm when paired with the six-speed auto. The torque output drops to 420 Nm when paired with the six-speed manual. It is unlikely that the 2.7-litre petrol will also be offered, given niche positioning and usage cycles this 4x4 will endure. While the ladder-frame construction is set to be shared with the Fortuner, the Hilux will sit on leaf springs and a rigid axle at the rear, to improve payload capacity and off-roading ability.

The Hilux is expected to pack the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel as in the facelifted Toyota Fortuner. Image: Toyota

The Hilux is expected to pack the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel as in the facelifted Toyota Fortuner. Image: Toyota

The 4x4 equipment is set to be shared with the Fortuner. This should feature a low-range transfer case, hill-descent control, a locking rear differential as well as an auto-locking limited-slip differential. Although, lower-spec versions without the off-roading kit may be offered as well.

The current, eight-generation of the Toyota Hilux has been on sale since 2015 but was treated to an extensive facelift alongside the Fortuner last year. India should get the double-cab body style, same as the V-Cross, and a feature list identical to the Fortuner’s.

The Toyota Hilux's hard-wearing interior is expected to have the same features as the Fortuner. Image: Toyota

The Toyota Hilux's hard-wearing interior is expected to have the same features as the Fortuner. Image: Toyota

Notable features should be LED lighting, keyless entry, auto headlights and wipers, an eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated seats, cruise control, eight-way powered front seats and connected car tech.

Safety features should include seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, anti-theft alarm, whiplash protection front seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts and ABS.

When the Toyota Hilux goes on sale by early 2022, the Hilux should be priced below the Fortuner and should start from around Rs 27-28 lakh (ex-showroom).

